Bret Baier: Impeachment testimony 'like that viral gold dress/blue dress' debate

Fox News' Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier said Monday that revelations from the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry against President Trump can be seen in dramatically different lights depending on which side of the political divide an observer falls.

“I said last week that it was kind of like that viral gold dress/blue dress on the Internet," Baier told Harris Faulkner on "Outnumbered Overtime." "Two different sides, looking at it, seeing something completely different."

Meanwhile, President Trump said Monday he would “strongly consider” testifying or answering questions in writing as part of the impeachment inquiry.

The president’s tweet came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., challenged Trump to testify before Congress if he wants to set the record straight.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants. He has every opportunity to present his case,” Pelosi said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Pelosi extended the invitation ahead of a week that is expected to be jam-packed with witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry. Pelosi said lawmakers would “look forward” to seeing any information from Trump “that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame.”

Pelosi's challenge was paired with a warning not to go after the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry — though Democrats initially had indicated that the whistleblower could testify.

At the center of the impeachment inquiry, which began in September, is Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That call prompted a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community inspector general and, in turn, the impeachment inquiry in the House.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.