Richard Nixon's son-in-law says Dems' impeachment inquiry being driven by 'AOC effect'

President Richard Nixon’s son-in-law said Monday that House Democrats are being driven by the “AOC effect," arguing that Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced significant pressure from far-left members to pursue impeachment.

“Most of her conference is in majority Democratic districts and they are all scared of a primary and that’s what’s driving them in large part,” Ed Cox told “Fox & Friends."

Cox said that despite Pelosi’s initial decision to pull back the impeachment push, the lawmaker chose to maintain her position in leadership by going along with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s, D-Calif., impeachment inquiry.

Meanwhile, President Trump said Monday he would “strongly consider” testifying or providing answers in writing as part of the impeachment inquiry.

The president’s tweet came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., challenged him to testify before Congress if he wants to set the record straight.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants. He has every opportunity to present his case,” Pelosi said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Pelosi extended the invitation ahead of a week that is expected to be jam-packed with witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry. Pelosi said lawmakers would “look forward” to seeing any information from Trump “that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame.”

The challenge was paired with Pelosi's warning not to go after the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry — though Democrats initially had indicated that the whistleblower could testify, only to back off and now urge Trump to testify instead.

At the center of the impeachment inquiry, which began in September, is Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That call prompted a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community inspector general and, in turn, the impeachment inquiry in the House.

