Brandon Straka: Elections are decided by 'We the People,' not the media

The mainstream media portrays itself as the gatekeeper of elections but "We the People" actually decide who wins and loses, #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka said.

“The media had a meltdown in 2016 because Trump’s election showed them that they do not control the American people. They still have not gotten the message that elections are decided by We the People, not the media,” Straka told Fox News. “We the People do not need, nor want, their approval or their support. We need only justice, fairness, and transparency in our elections.”

Straka is a former liberal who founded the #WalkAway campaign in 2018 to encourage and support anyone on the left who is fed up with the Democratic Party to look for other alternatives. He noticed that ex-Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was praised by the mainstream media for refusing to concede after her 2018 loss to Republican Brian Kemp, while accusing the GOP of stealing the election, but Trump’s claims aren’t being taken seriously by much of the press.

“Stacey Abrams was praised by the media for contesting her election results because her politics are aligned with their vision for reshaping America. Their decision to support her wasn’t because they believed she was the focus of a compelling story about injustice. They supported her because she’s a far-left Democrat, and the fact that she’s a Black woman helped check the necessary boxes to further their agenda,” Straka said.

Abrams, a former Georgia state representative, gained national attention in 2018 after becoming the first African American woman to become the Democratic Party’s nominee in the Georgia gubernatorial election that year – quickly becoming a darling of the liberal media in the process.

Abrams' campaign against Kemp -- and her eventual loss -- prompted widespread allegations of voter suppression and she refused to concede.

"Despite the final tally and the inauguration [of Gov. Brian Kemp] and the situation we find ourselves in, I do have a very affirmative statement to make: We won," Abrams told the crowd at the annual convention of the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network roughly six months after her loss.

Abrams’ strategy made her a hero of the left and she was a contender for the vice-presidential nod, but Trump’s claims of illegal votes being counted and poll watchers being blocked from observing the count have been largely mocked and dismissed.

Straka said the media is "complicit" with Democrats and has become "part of the machine actively trying to oust Trump.”

“Expecting impartiality from the media regarding a fair election for Trump would be like allowing a burglar to sit on the jury in his own trial," he said.

Straka is annoyed that the mainstream media isn’t taking Trump’s claims seriously, but he feels the president and his team should continue to fight in court.

“We will recount and scrutinize every last ballot until we get the justice we demand. We don’t give a damn if the media likes it or not,” Straka said.

