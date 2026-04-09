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Boston University president apologizes after pride flags removal sparks backlash

School's publications and publicity policy led to removal of pride flags and political messages from office windows

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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The president of Boston University has apologized after pride flags were removed from the office windows over spring break.

"Our university and our policies exist within a larger social context—one that is dynamic and complex," Melissa Gilliam, president of Boston University, wrote in a Monday message sent to students, faculty, and staff. "In the public conversation about Boston University’s time, place, and manner policies, that spotlight has fallen disproportionately on our LGBTQIA+ community, and I have heard how difficult and painful that has been. I am deeply sorry."

BU’s Publications & Publicity Policy states that putting up "signs, posters, and fliers is permitted only on authorized bulletin boards. Materials may not be placed on walls, doors, windows, or trees, and may not be attached with permanent adhesives."

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The student newspaper Daily Free Press reported that the "policy’s enforcement has led to the recent removal of pride flags and political messages from office windows — drawing scrutiny and prompting protest from faculty, students and advocacy organizations."

BU Today, Boston University’s daily website, posted an editor’s note to a March 24 article about university signage saying that on Monday, Gilliam announced Boston University would temporarily stop removing outward-facing signs.

The Boston Globe reported that Keith Vincent, a professor in the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies department, which had a Pride flag removed from its office window over spring break, is thankful for the message.

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"It’s about as good as we could’ve hoped for," Vincent said of Gilliam’s message. "That [Gilliam] sent such a resounding, unambiguous message to the students is really, really important and appreciated."

In her message, Gilliam reaffirmed the school’s commitment to LGBTQIA+ students, faculty, and staff.

"Issues of speech can be complicated, but our institutional values are not. Let me be unequivocal: LGBTQIA+ students, faculty, and staff are an essential part of Boston University," Gilliam said.

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"You belong here and are needed here," she added. "You are valued and have our support. We remain committed to ensuring all members of this University feel welcome, feel respected, and can thrive."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gilliam and Vincent for comment. 

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Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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