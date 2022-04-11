Nigel Farage: Biden 'hiding in bunker' as Boris Johnson takes on role as 'leader of the free world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said Monday on "Fox & Friends First" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed the role as "leader of the free world" after meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Farage critiqued Biden for "hiding in his bunker" during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NIGEL FARAGE: This is Brexit Britain. We're now free of the European Union; we're making our voice felt on the world stage and yes, actually, whatever domestic difficulties Boris Johnson's got, he has been the global leader that has come to the fore in terms of, not just weapons that we've given to Ukraine, but training given to troops and yes, that visit, that symbolic visit. I was with President Trump on Thursday, talking to him. I don't believe this war would ever have happened without him.

But if it had happened, Trump would have been over in NATO, in Kyiv, within days of this breaking out. And mostly what we've seen is Biden hiding in his bunker. Jake Sullivan can say what he likes, but you can't get away from the fact that America is the leader of the free world. Or should I say, was the leader of the free world? It looks like Boris is now taking on that role.

