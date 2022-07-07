Boris Johnson did not deliver on the 'number one' reason he was elected: Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen provided context for former United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson's failure to "deliver" on Brexit Thursday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

BORIS JOHNSON'S RESIGNATION CAPS OFF TUMULTUOUS TENURE

THIESSEN: My first thought when watching [Boris Johnson] give that speech was, "Boy, is Joe Biden lucky we don't have a parliamentary system here where the party can vote him out of power, because I don't think he'd survive a no-confidence vote in his party right now." I think the latest Harvard-Harris poll has it that only 71% of Americans don't want him to run again and only 30% of Democrats would vote for him in a primary. So he would be as dead as Boris Johnson if we had that system. But I think this was mostly about scandals, less about policy. But to the extent that the United States has any role in this, he came in on a campaign to deliver on Brexit. And the United States - both the Trump administration and then the Biden administration - absolutely failed in seriously negotiating a free trade agreement with Great Britain, which could have given them the benefits of Brexit. So he was unable to deliver on the number one thing that people put him into office for.

