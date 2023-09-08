Border union pres calls Biden's stay-in-Texas plan contradictory: 'I hate' catch-release, but it's his law

The head of the Border Patrol's union criticized President Biden on Friday after the administration reportedly floated a plan to force migrants to remain in Texas as Democratic officials in northeastern states' complaints about migrant buses reach a fever pitch.

"We just don't know what's up from down anymore," said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

"You hear this administration's claiming that Abbott's buoys are against the law, yet he turns right back around in the very next breath and he says he's going to force people to stay in Texas."

Abbott had earlier this summer installed a line of buoys as a barrier in the middle of the Rio Grande at higher-traffic crossing points.

The governor was rebuffed by a federal judge after the Biden administration alleged the buoys must go.

Federal Judge David Alan Ezra wrote in a ruling that Abbott had pledged not to ask permission from the federal government before installing the buoys, something Ezra said was required for such activity in navigable American waters.

On "Your World," Judd suggested Biden's reported plan to prevent migrants from leaving border states flies in the face of his own catch-and-release policies that allow for illegal immigrant dispersion throughout the nation's interior on the individuals' own volition.

"Once they are released, they have the right to travel throughout the United States," Judd said. "As much as I hate this, as much as I hate the catch-and-release, I also recognize what the laws are."

"And the laws are: If this administration chooses to release these people, they are free to travel, so [Biden] can't force them to stay in Texas. That's against the law."

"In one breath, he says that Texas is violating the law and then he's going to turn around and he's going to do the exact same thing."

Biden's plan would force migrants to remain in the southwest while possibly tracking their location through ankle monitors and the like, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Critics suggested Biden's move came in response to complaints from New York City Mayor Eric Adams and others who have lambasted Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for transporting migrants thousands of miles from initially affected border regions.

Earlier this week, Adams referred to Abbott as a "madman" while claiming the migrant crisis could "destroy" America's largest city.

In August, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy criticized Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey after she declared a state of emergency regarding the migrant situation. Healey had previously touted sanctuary municipality policies.

On FOX News, Judd later added that Abbott's buoy program had been successful in preventing both illegal crossings and drownings in the Rio Grande.

"Those are very dangerous places to cross," he said. "We know that [Biden's] administration has caused more deaths than any other administration in the past, and yet they're going to pull away something that is going to actually save lives, save lives of illegal migrants, and it's also going to save lives of people that are going into — the first responders like us, Border Patrol agents that are going into the river to help those individuals."

"It is monstrous what this administration continues to do. It is pure hypocrisy and it's nothing but politics."