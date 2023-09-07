DeSantis calls out 'weak-kneed Republicans' afraid to offend, as some Democrats panic over migrant crisis

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis reacted Thursday to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' fervent alarm over the migrant crisis overtaking America's largest city, suggesting that Adams and other Democrats are admitting Biden's border policy is disastrous.

"All those liberal politicians that just [footage] showed there [are] articulating why you can't have open borders. They're doing in a way that may be a little bit more politically correct then than they should be. But they are articulating open borders is a disaster," DeSantis said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

In his remarks, Adams referred to Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as a "madman" for busing migrants from his overwhelmed state to the Big Apple's sanctuary city. DeSantis noted he too had contributed to sending migrants farther north when he helped transport a few dozen to the liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

He also called out those in his own party who he said are afraid of offending liberal mainstream media reporters or other people with proverbial megaphones.

"When I first became governor, we banned sanctuary cities. You know what a lot of these weak-kneed Republicans said? They said that Latino voters were going to rebel against us because we did that," DeSantis told host Jesse Watters.

DeSantis said his move elicited the opposite reaction from the Hispanic and Latino communities.

"In any poll that was ever done, Hispanics in Florida supported us banning sanctuary cities more than any other demographic," he said.

"When we've sent troops to the border to help Texas, we've had strong support across the state, especially with our Hispanic community."

When DeSantis sent the approximately 50 Venezuelan migrants to Massachusetts – which embraced sanctuary policies – the Venezuelan-American community in Florida was supportive, he claimed.

Hispanics, as with many other ethnic groups, simply want the rule of law respected, the governor added.

President Biden, he said, has ceded control of the southern border to Mexican cartels and traffickers.

"We've got to be strong to say we will reverse all of these policies," DeSantis added.

In New York City itself, some officials have. however, rebuffed Adams and the city's sanctuary status, including the congresswoman representing the only Republican-majority borough. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told FOX News earlier this week those policies, along with other liberal economic and social tenets enacted in city hall, have led her and others to consider the relatively dormant Staten Island secession movement.

She noted to "Your World" that Staten Island did not support Adams in the mayoral race, nor Gov. Kathy Hochul and that they are paying a higher effective-tax-rate than the four liberal boroughs despite supporting few of the city's political policies. The borough is also the only one that collects a double-digit vehicle toll at each of its entry points.