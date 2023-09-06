Judge orders Texas to remove floating buoys used to curb flow of illegal immigrants

A federal judge Wednesday ordered Texas to remove floating buoys from the Rio Grande no later than Sept. 15.

Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the buoys in July to curb the flow of illegal immigrants to the state. The plan was part of the Republican governor’s broader Operation Lone Star.

Texas installed the buoy barrier near the border town of Eagle Pass, with anchors in the riverbed. Eagle Pass is part of a Border Patrol sector that has seen the second-highest number of migrant crossings this fiscal year with about 270,000 encounters — though that is lower than it was at this time last year.

The buoys brought a swift legal challenge from the U.S. Justice Department, which accused Texas of putting a barrier on the international boundary without permission. President Joe Biden's administration also said the water barrier raised humanitarian and environmental concerns.

The bright-orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the border, while also empowering armed officers to arrest migrants on trespassing charges.

Wednesday’s decision by U.S. District Judge David Ezra of Texas is likely to be appealed by the state.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gov. Abbott's office for comment.

