Judge orders Texas to remove floating buoys used to curb flow of illegal immigrants

Texas installed the buoy barrier near the border town of Eagle Pass, with anchors in the riverbed

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A federal judge Wednesday ordered Texas to remove floating buoys from the Rio Grande no later than Sept. 15.  

Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the buoys in July to curb the flow of illegal immigrants to the state. The plan was part of the Republican governor’s broader Operation Lone Star. 

A close view of the floating barrier

Buoys being used as a barrier are chained along the center of the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay/File)

Texas installed the buoy barrier near the border town of Eagle Pass, with anchors in the riverbed. Eagle Pass is part of a Border Patrol sector that has seen the second-highest number of migrant crossings this fiscal year with about 270,000 encounters — though that is lower than it was at this time last year.

TEXAS VIDEO SHOWS MIGRANT RECALLING ASSAULT, SHAKEDOWN BY CARTELS AT BORDER

The buoys brought a swift legal challenge from the U.S. Justice Department, which accused Texas of putting a barrier on the international boundary without permission. President Joe Biden's administration also said the water barrier raised humanitarian and environmental concerns.

Migrants, the floating barrier

Migrants walk by a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 15, 2023, to prevent illegal immigration entry to the US. The buoy installation is part of an operation Texas is pursuing to secure its borders, but activists and some legislators say Gov. Greg Abbott is exceeding his authority.  (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images/File)

The bright-orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the border, while also empowering armed officers to arrest migrants on trespassing charges.

Wednesday’s decision by U.S. District Judge David Ezra of Texas is likely to be appealed by the state. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gov. Abbott's office for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

