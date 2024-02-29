Former Border Patrol chief claims Biden WH punished him for critical 'feedback': 'I chose to retire instead'

The former chief of the United States Border Patrol made a bombshell claim Thursday that he was essentially punished for offering "feedback" to the Biden administration that was critical of how it was operating its border control responsibilities.

Former USBP Chief Rodney Scott observed live coverage of President Biden meeting with current USBP Chief Jason Owens and Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Chief Gloria Chavez near Brownsville, Texas, and described it as a "photo-op" for the president to appear engaged against the migrant crisis.

"[I]t's for the cameras... I hate to get political, but I believe the reason that the Biden administration is down there is if he got that briefing in the White House, there'd be no cameras. There'd be no show," Scott said on "The Story."

"But they know what it takes to secure the border. We handed them the most secure border in the history of the United States and and a roadmap to keep it that way and make it even better, [yet] through 94 executive actions, President Biden completely destroyed border security."

Scott added that, despite claims by the administration and some in Congress that Biden needs new legislation on his desk to secure the border, he has within his executive authority the ability to undo his Trump-era policy reversals.

The former chief added he hopes Biden will listen substantively to any advice given by Border Patrol officials or rank-and-file. However, he claimed his offer of advice led to his early retirement.

"I hope [agents are] free to speak openly. But I can tell you from my experience in the Biden administration, that was not the norm. If they speak freely, they'll probably be out of a job," said Scott, who became chief in 2021 under Trump and departed the agency during Biden's tenure.

Anchor Martha MacCallum asked Scott if he experienced that outcome when he spoke out.

"That is exactly what happened to me," Scott claimed. "I was following orders to a certain extent. But I gave feedback, and I told them where I thought things were going to go wrong – And they did not listen to any of the advice we gave them whatsoever."

Scott said he was eventually "reassigned" but chose to retire from the agency and speak out publicly about the border crisis without fear of such alleged retribution.

Scott later claimed the Mexican government has shown the ability to stem the migrant crisis somewhat when it also enforces its own established laws, telling Fox News there is "less criminality" seen when the Obrador administration does so.

The Mexican government, however, has also signaled they hope for Biden to be re-elected, versus having to engage with Trump again, Scott further claimed. That dynamic is the reason behind any current extra border security enforcement by Mexico.

However, the former USBP chief said that situation further accentuates why the American administration should be the one acting effectively to secure its own border, instead of "exporting our national security" to Mexico City.

"Border patrol should be empowered to arrest people crossing the border, and we should hold them in custody or outside the country in other cases adjudicated. It's common sense," he said.

"Right now we're relying on another country to slow down the flow. But guess what else that means? … Mexico and the cartels to pick and choose who enters this country instead of [Biden]…"

Scott also appeared to note the reported distinction between migrant-crossing figures at Brownsville – where Biden visited – and Eagle Pass – where Trump visited.

"They don't want big groups of illegal aliens in the background. They wanted to go to someplace slower," he said, claiming there is also an "unseen aspect" in that city due to the presence of NGO's that operate to facilitate migrant shelter and transportation services.

"One of the problems with the Senate bill that no one's talking about is it had $1.4 billion more for those NGOs," he said.

In remarks at Eagle Pass, Texas, Trump suggested border agents are engaged in "a war" at the Mexican boundary, while the chief of the agency's union said his agents are "mad as Hell" that Biden visited Brownsville, where he said there has been a trickle of migrants compared to the deluges being seen in Eagle Pass or farther west in California.

"This is a ‘Joe Biden invasion’," Trump added after National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd spoke.

Fox News Digital reached out to both the White House and U.S. Customs & Border Protection but did not receive a response from either by press time.