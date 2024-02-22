Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

'All ties back to invasion of borders': GOP rep launches new bipartisan bill to secure US, Ukraine, Israel

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania is leading a new bipartisan effort to secure the U.S. border and help Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel do the same for themselves

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
GOP lawmaker touts latest bipartisan Ukraine-border bill: 'Consistently ties back to invasion' Video

GOP lawmaker touts latest bipartisan Ukraine-border bill: 'Consistently ties back to invasion'

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., joins 'Your World' to sound off on negotiations on more aid for Ukraine.

A leading Republican House Intelligence Committee member said Thursday he is optimistic about finding a strong, bipartisan answer to both domestic and global security.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., told "Your World" the latest legislative effort to secure the U.S. border, fund Ukrainian defenses and support Israel against Palestinian aggression has the potential to succeed.

His bill comes weeks after top Republicans including former President Trump, decried and ultimately tanked another bipartisan bill critics claimed allowed for too much continued illegal immigration and allowance for the issue to further escalate.

Responding to clips from Fox News anchor Bret Baier's interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy front the front lines, Fitzpatrick said the Ukrainian leader does indeed have reason to be anxious about the future.

CALIFORNIA ‘LOST ITS MIND’, SAYS AZ SHERIFF AMID BORDER DELUGE

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 10: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., speaks during the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force news conference on the release of the 2018 legislative agenda for the 115th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penna. (CQ Roll Call via AP)

However, he told "Your World" the newly introduced legislation is a strong "two-party solution" that addresses the border concerns of the United States, Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine.

"In the past eight weeks I've been to our southern border, I've been to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan's border," Fitzpatrick said.

"I met with the presidents [of Ukraine and Taiwan] and the prime minister … of Israel and the head of CBP here: We have a problem. And it's all consistently tied back to invasions of borders."

He said both Zelenskyy's sense of urgency and that of border communities cannot be stronger, and that many in the U.S. House feel the same way, noting how Ukraine lost another city to Russia recently, tying it to the lack of artillery in Kyiv's hands.

"This is existential and time sensitive, and you cannot play politics with people's lives," said Fitzpatrick, a retired FBI agent.

MASS RESIDENTS CONDEMN ‘RIGHT TO SHELTER’ LAW

"Politics is bad enough when it gets injected into a transportation bill or a post office-naming," Fitzpatrick said. "But when you're talking about people's lives and in the case of our southern border, it's generations of children that we're losing to fentanyl. In the case of Ukraine, people are getting slaughtered on the battlefield."

Fitzpatrick added it is not just the aid itself that is important, but the urgency.

"If we don't get that aid in a timely fashion, all the money that we have spent to … help them hold the line will have been for naught," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Defending Democracies Act – which Fitzpatrick crafted along with Reps. Jim Costa, D-Calif., Ed Case, D-Hawaii, Jared Golden, D-Maine, Michael Lawler, R-N.Y., Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez, D-Wash. and Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore. – provides one year of "necessary authorities to secure the U.S. southern border and defense-only appropriations in support of Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan."

In a statement on the bill, Case said the U.S. and world "are watching whether the U.S. Congress is capable of addressing the critical issues in this measure."

"An indefinite impasse in the House after the Senate has acted is not acceptable."

In the joint release, Fitzpatrick added that to any nation, securing one's border is necessary to preserving democracy.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.