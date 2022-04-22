Rep. Gooden urges Biden to act on fentanyl epidemic fueled by border crisis: 'Listen to the American people'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lance Gooden said Friday on "America's Newsroom" that he has asked President Biden to declare fentanyl a "weapon of mass destruction" as the lethal drug continues to pour into the U.S., mostly from the southern border.

"The (American people) are worried about the crisis at the border and the crisis at the border has fueled this fentanyl epidemic that we are seeing across the nation," said Gooden, R-Texas.

Two illegal immigrants arrested in Michigan earlier this month after police found 20,000 Fentanyl pills inside their car told officers they were transporting the drugs for a Mexican cartel.

Officers said they discovered 20,000 fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycontin prescription pills hidden inside compartments in the car. Officers also found 500 grams of fentanyl in powder form.

Fentanyl is a major contributor to the opioid crisis in the U.S., with synthetic opioids accounting for nearly 73% of all opioid-involved deaths in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gooden said his constituents are worried about the spread of the lethal drug.

"I believe enough (fentanyl) crossed the Texas border in the last few months to kill 200 million people. That's pretty scary."

The congressman urged Biden to act on the crisis.

"We can go after these cartels. We can make some meaningful impacts, but it just requires action from this president. And I would beg him to stop listening to whoever he's listening to and start listening to the American people," he told host Bill Hemmer.

Gooden believes a step in the right direction to save American lives is to "secure our borders."

