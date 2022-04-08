Expand / Collapse search
Idaho sheriff says area 'overwhelmed' by fentanyl overdoses: 'This is at everyone's doorstep'

Kieran Donahue calls for action from Biden admin on 'Fox & Friends First'

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Idaho sherriff on the open-border resulting in drug-overdoses in his community Video

Idaho sherriff on the open-border resulting in drug-overdoses in his community

Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue torches the Biden administration's open-border policies that have lead to a rise in fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths in his county.

An Idaho sheriff said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday his county is "overwhelmed" with fentanyl seizures and overdoses as a result of the open-border policies of the Biden administration. Donahue emphasized the deadly drug is affecting every community in the United States. 

"These are numbers that we have never seen before, literally unprecedented and fentanyl is at everyone's doorstep because of that porous border and because of the cartels and how much supply they are moving across the southern border," said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

REP. POSEY, FLORIDA AG MOODY UNVEIL BILL TO ALLOW STATES TO DEMAND ENFORCEMENT OF FEDERAL IMMIGRATION LAW

National Border Patrol Council president: 'We are not doing the job we are supposed to be doing' Video

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a "nationwide spike" in fentanyl-related mass overdoses as it says the drug is killing Americans at an "unprecedented" rate – deaths that top Republicans are tying to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

BIDEN HAS ENABLED NATIONAL SECURITY CRISIS AT SOUTHERN BORDER: SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

The agency said that many of the victims believed they were taking cocaine, and did not know that it was laced with Fentanyl – a deadly drug that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. 

MCALLEN, TEXAS - MARCH 23: A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper looks over the Rio Grande at the U.S.-Mexico Border on March 23, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. Texas DPS troopers are taking part in Operation Lone Star in supporting U.S. Border Patrol agents to "deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas." (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

MCALLEN, TEXAS - MARCH 23: A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper looks over the Rio Grande at the U.S.-Mexico Border on March 23, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. Texas DPS troopers are taking part in Operation Lone Star in supporting U.S. Border Patrol agents to "deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas." (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images    |    DEA)

Speaking to hosts Carley Shimkus and Ashley Strohmier, Donahue described how fentanyl plays a role in a majority of overdose deaths in his jurisdiction and around the United States.

"We've lost 105,000 people last year to overdose, 66% of those can be attributed to fentanyl. Those are astounding and terrifying numbers in this country, and we are bracing for what's going to happen next."

Shimkus asked the sheriff if he had a message for President Biden.

"This is unacceptable, and the president needs to take responsibility and the administration needs to assist our colleagues on the border," he said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.