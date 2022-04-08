Idaho sheriff says area 'overwhelmed' by fentanyl overdoses: 'This is at everyone's doorstep'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Idaho sheriff said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday his county is "overwhelmed" with fentanyl seizures and overdoses as a result of the open-border policies of the Biden administration. Donahue emphasized the deadly drug is affecting every community in the United States.

"These are numbers that we have never seen before, literally unprecedented and fentanyl is at everyone's doorstep because of that porous border and because of the cartels and how much supply they are moving across the southern border," said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a "nationwide spike" in fentanyl-related mass overdoses as it says the drug is killing Americans at an "unprecedented" rate – deaths that top Republicans are tying to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

The agency said that many of the victims believed they were taking cocaine, and did not know that it was laced with Fentanyl – a deadly drug that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

Speaking to hosts Carley Shimkus and Ashley Strohmier, Donahue described how fentanyl plays a role in a majority of overdose deaths in his jurisdiction and around the United States.

"We've lost 105,000 people last year to overdose, 66% of those can be attributed to fentanyl. Those are astounding and terrifying numbers in this country, and we are bracing for what's going to happen next."

Shimkus asked the sheriff if he had a message for President Biden.

"This is unacceptable, and the president needs to take responsibility and the administration needs to assist our colleagues on the border," he said.

