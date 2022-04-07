Expand / Collapse search
Biden has enabled national security crisis at southern border: Sarah Huckabee Sanders

She says there is 'no doubt' the Biden admin will let the crises worsen

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Congress members should never enrich themselves: Huckabee Sanders

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders praises GOP governors’ moves on illegal immigration and reacts to AOC’s shot at Speaker Pelosi on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sounded the alarm on crises at the southern border she said President Biden has enabled Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Since Biden has come in, he has allowed … national security [and] … health and humanitarian cris[es] to take place at the border, allowing the drugs and cartel violence to flood in across our southern border," she told host Jesse Watters. "And I'm thankful that governors are stepping up, because that's what it's going to take because we cannot count on the federal government under Biden's leadership to actually do something."

"They've created this problem. There's no doubt that they're going to only continue to allow it to get worse."

MCCONNELL: SCHUMER AFRAID A TITLE 42 AMENDMENT TO COVID SPENDING WOULD'VE PASSED WITH DEMOCRATIC VOTES

Biden "very clearly" sent a message of an open border on the first day of his administration, she said. 

Sanders added that he has never acted to secure the border or prevent migrants from entering the United States.

The president has "done a pretty good job embarrassing himself," she said.

  • President Joe Biden embraces Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the she got enough votes in the U.S. Senate to be confirmed as the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House
    Image 1 of 3

    President Joe Biden (L).  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (L), joined by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), speaks at a news conference on banning stock trades for members of Congress, on Capitol Hill, April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers have introduced the, Ban Conflicted Trading Act, which would prohibit members of Congress and senior staff from purchasing and selling individual stocks or serving on the board of a for-profit company
    Image 2 of 3

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) (L), joined by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), speaks at a news conference on banning stock trades for members of Congress, on Capitol Hill.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) attend an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, former President Barack Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010.
    Image 3 of 3

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) (C).   (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She reacted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's dig at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

"We have to be able to assure the American people that … they don’t have to worry about if they’re competing with their member of Congress’ stock portfolio in order to be heard," the New York Democrat said.

Congress members "should never be enriching themselves when they're there to serve the public," Sanders continued. "And so I certainly hope that we can hold people accountable."

"I don't know that I would count on her to be the person to lead that charge."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.