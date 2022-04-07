Biden has enabled national security crisis at southern border: Sarah Huckabee Sanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sounded the alarm on crises at the southern border she said President Biden has enabled Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Since Biden has come in, he has allowed … national security [and] … health and humanitarian cris[es] to take place at the border, allowing the drugs and cartel violence to flood in across our southern border," she told host Jesse Watters. "And I'm thankful that governors are stepping up, because that's what it's going to take because we cannot count on the federal government under Biden's leadership to actually do something."

"They've created this problem. There's no doubt that they're going to only continue to allow it to get worse."

MCCONNELL: SCHUMER AFRAID A TITLE 42 AMENDMENT TO COVID SPENDING WOULD'VE PASSED WITH DEMOCRATIC VOTES

Biden "very clearly" sent a message of an open border on the first day of his administration, she said.

Sanders added that he has never acted to secure the border or prevent migrants from entering the United States.

The president has "done a pretty good job embarrassing himself," she said.

She reacted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's dig at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"We have to be able to assure the American people that … they don’t have to worry about if they’re competing with their member of Congress’ stock portfolio in order to be heard," the New York Democrat said.

Congress members "should never be enriching themselves when they're there to serve the public," Sanders continued. "And so I certainly hope that we can hold people accountable."

"I don't know that I would count on her to be the person to lead that charge."