Bongino asks if the US is turning into an oligarchy

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino broke down the disparity between the Haves and the Have-Nots in the United States, saying Saturday that the political climate is like living in an oligarchy.

DAN BONGINO: Since Joe Biden took office, America seems to be bouncing from one crisis to the next. You've got the COVID-19 pandemic, massive inflation, Afghanistan, Russia invades Ukraine, the energy crisis, yet all along the way, it's the little guys, us, who seem to get screwed the most. You know — the Have-Nots of society. Why are we always left holding the bag after all the connected Haves do the damage. The Haves are the power-broker elites who seem to make the rules the rest of us are forced to live on. This kind of got me thinking: That sounds an awful lot like an oligarchy, doesn't it? Let's check the definition of an oligarchy. According to Merriam-Webster, an oligarchy is: "A government in which a small group exercises control especially for corrupt and selfish purposes."

Are we already living under an oligarchy now? Are we being governed by a small group of powerful elites who make special rules for themselves — you know, the Haves — while making a separate set of rules for everyone else, the Have-Nots?

So how's this working out for you? Are you enjoying living under the rules put in place by the Haves? Working out great, isn't it? I guess it doesn't really matter what we think. I mean, we are the Have-Nots.



