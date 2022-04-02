Bongino asks if the US is turning into an oligarchy
To Have, or Not to Have? That is Bongino's question
"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino broke down the disparity between the Haves and the Have-Nots in the United States, saying Saturday that the political climate is like living in an oligarchy.
DAN BONGINO: Since Joe Biden took office, America seems to be bouncing from one crisis to the next. You've got the COVID-19 pandemic, massive inflation, Afghanistan, Russia invades Ukraine, the energy crisis, yet all along the way, it's the little guys, us, who seem to get screwed the most. You know — the Have-Nots of society. Why are we always left holding the bag after all the connected Haves do the damage. The Haves are the power-broker elites who seem to make the rules the rest of us are forced to live on. This kind of got me thinking: That sounds an awful lot like an oligarchy, doesn't it? Let's check the definition of an oligarchy. According to Merriam-Webster, an oligarchy is: "A government in which a small group exercises control especially for corrupt and selfish purposes."
HAVE DEMOCRATS MAPPED OUT THE FUTURE OF ENERGY?
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
…
Are we already living under an oligarchy now? Are we being governed by a small group of powerful elites who make special rules for themselves — you know, the Haves — while making a separate set of rules for everyone else, the Have-Nots?
…
So how's this working out for you? Are you enjoying living under the rules put in place by the Haves? Working out great, isn't it? I guess it doesn't really matter what we think. I mean, we are the Have-Nots.
WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE: