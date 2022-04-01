Expand / Collapse search
Have Democrats mapped out the future of energy?

Douglas Murray discusses how Dems are using gas crisis to push electric cars

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
What’s happening in CA could be everyone’s future: Douglas Murray Video

What’s happening in CA could be everyone’s future: Douglas Murray

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray explains how Democrats are using the gas crisis to propel electric agenda on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Author and Fox News contributor Douglas Murray joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" Friday to explain the Democrats' energy agenda and why they have "mapped out the future" to be electric. 

DOUGLAS MURRAY: What's happening in California could be all of our future. It's just amazing, isn't it, the way the Democrats do this? Remember, at the beginning of the coronavirus, the Democrats and the World Economic Forum and all these bodies said, "This is a great opportunity. This is a great opportunity to increase our reliance on green energy. Now Russia invades Ukraine. This is a great opportunity. Guys, we could increase our reliance on green energy." 

How do they manage this? You can do the same thing with a virus. You can do the same thing with Russia invading Ukraine, strangely. It's all a vindication of Democrat policies of the kind that's rolled out in California. 

