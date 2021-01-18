Bongino: I thought Parler being taken down was a conspiracy theory -- until 'I lived it'

The idea of Parler's removal from the Internet was a "conspiracy theory" to Fox News contributor Dan Bongino -- until it actually happened last week.

Bongino, an early investor in Parler, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that he believed conservatives would enjoy free speech on the platform, unlike on Twitter and Facebook.

"[They said] 'just go do your own thing.' So with Parler and Rumble, we did. And then they came after us there," he said.

Parler chief executive officer John Matze is "confident" that his social media platform will be back online in the near future after his team was able to launch a static website and recover the company’s data over the weekend in a series of positive developments.

"I’m confident that by the end of the month, we’ll be back up," Matze told Fox News during a telephone interview on Sunday night.

Bongino said that the people silencing conservatives are "truly evil."

"They want to silence everyone," Bongino said.

"If this is allowed to continue, the central premise of the Internet -- that it was open to people, worldwide - is going to collapse as you push people into email and iMessage and then the left wants those targeted, too," he warned.

"What happens when you send out an email questioning, say, climate change and all of a sudden Gmail says, nah, we’re not deliver your email anymore. What, are you going to tell me that it is a conspiracy theory? I thought wiping Parler off the face of the Earth was a conspiracy too until I lived it."

