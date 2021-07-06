Bongino: Liberals 'aren't stupid,' 'deliberately' allowing a rise in crime

Retired Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino, host of "Unfiltered" on Fox News Channel, said Tuesday that liberals and Democrats may seem "dumb" when their political decisions result in exponential spikes in homicides and other crimes, but that they instead are intentionally causing urban mayhem to further their political ends.

"If you had a wish list of things that you were intentionally trying to cause chaos and anarchy [with] in the cities in a destructive situation where people’s lives were in danger every day, the liberals running America’s biggest cities are like 9 out of 10," Bongino said.

"Chicago: 92 shot, 16 killed -- you may say this year? No, this weekend. That’s this weekend. And then they lie about it so not only is it liberal mayors and liberal governors who run places like New York, not only have they decimated America’s great cities and ascent of this country into chaos but they lie to your face about it."

Bongino added that Illinois is a prime example of liberal governance gone dangerously awry.

He noted how Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted surrounding states with slacker gun laws, like Wisconsin and Indiana, and blamed them in part for an uptick in crime – in that criminals can buy firearms and traffic them back to the Windy City.

"You tell them that you have these really restrictive gun laws where people can’t get guns to defend themselves, criminals would rather go and buy guns out of state and then commit crimes where the gun laws are really restrictive because no one else can protect themselves -- and yet liberals still think they are making an argument for gun control," he said

"It’s the most dishonest, disturbed crowd I've ever seen."

Bongino, who used to serve in the NYPD, said that people such as Lightfoot and other blue-state and big-city heads of government are enacting "reverse broken windows" policies that have resulted in the exact opposite environment that New York broken windows proponents Bill Bratton and Raymond Kelly oversaw as commissioners at One Police Plaza.

"This is reverse broken windows: Broken windows policing is the exact opposite, I’ve given this example 1,000 times – the guy who jumps the turnstile on the train is the guy who goes on the train and commits the robbery, it’s the same guy," said Bongino, alluding to larceny-wracked places like San Francisco where a California state law called Proposition 47 greets thieves who steal up to $950 with lessened prosecutorial recourse than before.

"When you get him for petit larceny for stealing lipstick out of a CVS or deodorant stick or whatever they steal, it’s the same person who goes down the street and breaks into a house. It’s the same guy -- You let the little stuff go, it’s like a cancerous tumor. They know this," Bongino said of Democrats.

"They are not stupid, believe me. Nothing would please me more than to tell you how dumb they are. They are not stupid, they are deliberately doing this," he said.

Host Sean Hannity noted that combining lax bail reform laws with policies like Prop 47 essentially brings the "logical conclusion" that a crook can shoplift and then claim post-arrest he can't be prosecuted because he didn't hit the arbitrary $950 threshold.