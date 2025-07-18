Adam Friedland on why comedians should focus on being funny, not becoming 'modern-day philosophers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and talk show host Adam Friedland has been turning heads online with his unique version of talk television on "The Adam Friedland Show." There, he turns the heat up on his guests in hilarious fashion, never shying away from the sometimes uncomfortable questions on everyone's minds.

Friedland sat down with Fox News Digital and broke down why he believes comedians shouldn't be looked at as "modern-day philosophers" as they sometimes are, and why taking yourself too seriously as a comedian may not be the right move if your focus in life is to make people laugh.

The 38-year-old comedian hosts a weekly talk show where he interviews a wide range of guests — from politicians like California Rep. Ro Khanna and disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner, to former NBA star Blake Griffin and the Nelk Boys' Aaron Steinberg.

Regardless of who you are or what you do, one thing you can count on when you go on Friedland's show is that he will test your wit and ask you uncomfortable questions.

For example, when interviewing Anthony Weiner, the comedian did not shy away from addressing the elephant in the room.

"You haven't seen the documentary, right? About your run for, I mean, I imagine that would be like f-----g stressful as f--- for you to watch it," he asked, referencing the 2016 documentary "Weiner" that depicted the former congressman's disastrous 2013 bid for New York City mayor. Like his stint in Congress, his run was blown up by a sexting scandal that made him a national punchline.

"I'll say this, as a person that just watched it, it's incredible," he told Weiner.

Friedland's never-ending bits typically fly over the heads of the unsuspecting celebrities or politicians on the show, making for hilariously awkward interactions.

Fox News Digital asked Friedland whether he believes guests like Weiner are aware that they are submitting to be put in uncomfortable positions like this before coming on his show.

"Probably. Anthony Weiner is running for city council now so he's trying to relaunch a campaign. I think sometimes a lot of guests don't really know what to make of me, which is fun," he replied. "It makes a fun show."

Since Friedland's interview with Fox, Weiner lost his city council bid.

It is becoming more commonplace to see prominent politicians like President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., making appearances on comedians' podcasts. The line between political media and comedy podcasts can sometimes seem blurry.

While Friedland admits that he's always been interested in politics and occasionally hosts politicians on his show, he's upfront with the fact that his main objective is to "just do what's funny," and not take himself too seriously.

"I guess comedy is having a good moment right now. I don't think it should be one or the other though. I think we should have the media. I do jokes on stage about Tinder and stuff. I don't think that makes me into Wolf Blitzer," he joked.

The comedian noted that nowadays, comedians are sometimes "looked to as authorities in a way" in which they are not.

"I try to kind of be mindful of that, I guess, when I'm doing my talk show." He joked, "Because I am kind of, effectively, I am an idiot."

One of Friedland's favorite comics growing up, Norm Macdonald, had similar feelings about comedians being looked at as sage-like figures.

"You know, Norm Macdonald had a quote once that said that people say comedians are like modern-day philosophers, and that's really insulting to modern-day philosophers. And I think I would probably agree with that," he concurred.

Growing up, Friedland's favorite comedians were the type of people whose main objective was simply humor, and never aspired to be looked at as "modern-day philosophers." They also include comedy icons like Louis C.K., Kat Williams and Conan O'Brien, whom Friedland credits with inspiring the loose and "silly" atmosphere on his show.