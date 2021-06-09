Author sounds alarm on 'Ingraham Angle': Some blue states blocking parents from kids' gender, health decisions

New laws in several blue states are blocking parents from participating in life-changing medical choices of their pre-teen and older children, such as gender transition surgery, a journalist and author warned on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

City Journal reporter Abigail Shrier, author of "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters," spoke at length about her findings from Washington state where officials in Olympia have drastically restricted parental rights and given weighty decision-making over to juveniles.

The age that a child essentially becomes sovereign from their parents in regard to their mental healthcare is 13, Shrier reported – adding that laws in Arizona and California are similar.

"If they decide that they are transgender and want to announce a transgender identity – the state and parents are on board and they want to affirm that identity and immediately proceed with hormones and surgeries, the state will support them and applaud them," said Shrier of the Evergreen State's policies.

"If a parent takes a different tact and says, 'Hold on, I'm not sure this is right for you or maybe this is a last resort', then the state seems to put its thumb on the scale – and it can quickly escalate to a threat for the parents custod[ianship]."

Host Laura Ingraham noted that, federally, young children cannot board planes without parental consent – but that in some of these more liberal states, they can lock parents out of something as serious as their gender transition decision-making.

Shrier suggested that the tide is shifting toward state governments potentially threatening parents with loss of custody if they do not abide by their juveniles' wishes in these regards.

"In the state of Washington, a child age 13 up has total control over inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment and also has total privacy rights to that mental health care. So parents are not entitled to know about it," she said.

Health insurance companies and medical professionals are also prohibited by law from disclosing mental health treatment and gender-related treatments including the introduction of hormone therapy, to parents, she reported.

Ingraham then pointed to an example from Canada, wherein a "gender-non-conforming" biologically female 16-year-old who prefers being addressed by male pronouns was instead referred to by the father as his daughter, in violation of a court order.

The father surrendered in March to Vancouver authorities after the British Columbia Attorney General's office issued a warrant for his arrest.

Shrier told Ingraham that cases like that have led even "progressive" parents to contact her out of concern for the trend.

"The problem is that they were a little naive about, in the case you brought up, allowing social workers to speak alone with their kids, sometimes social workers show up at the school so parents don't find out until after the fact and that can start a scenario that very quickly escalates to a threat to the parents' custody," she said.