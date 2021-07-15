BLM is a Ponzi scheme shaking down corporations: Sen. Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told "America Reports" Thursday that the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization has "shaken down multiple U.S. corporations to the tune of millions of dollars." Rubio made these comments after BLM put out a statement saying they "condemn the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans."

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: The only reason why I even addressed the Black Lives Matter – that's an organization that put that out there -- the only reason I even addressed it is because they have shaken down multiple U.S. corporations to the tune of millions and millions of dollars…They use for their leader, by the way, a trained Marxist, as she called herself, to go out and spend a bunch of money in a spa resort…[she] actually bought herself a multimillion-dollar home.

They are charlatans. They are a Ponzi scheme. They are a fraud. So that's the only reason I care about them is because they've shaken down and continue to shake down corporations.

