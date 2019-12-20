Sen. Blackburn calls out Dems' failed impeachment strategy: 'When you're in a hole, stop digging'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told “America Newsroom” on Friday that the House Democrats’ impeachment was a failed strategy that placed them in an adverse predicament with the American people and the Senate.

“There’s an old country song. When you’re in a hole, stop digging,” Blackburn said.

“I think they know that they have dug themselves into a hole and I think they’re having a tough time getting out of this one. The people know this was a partisan impeachment. The American people are sick of this,” Blackburn.

In an unusual press conference Thursday, Pelosi defended her decision to hold off on sending impeachment articles to the Senate, calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a "rogue leader.” Pelosi repeatedly tried to shut down questions about the impeachment process.

Pelosi spoke to reporters after Democrats passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump in a Wednesday evening vote. She indicated the House would eventually send the articles over to the upper chamber but insisted it is up to the Senate to determine how the process develops going forward.

After an impeachment in the House, the articles are normally sent over to the upper chamber for an impeachment trial, but Pelosi signaled that the House is waiting for the Senate to set out how Trump's trial will be conducted before they determine next steps, such as designating impeachment managers.

Blackburn went on to say, “2020 is going to be a big year for us in Washington and in the Senate and whenever she sends them over, if she sends them over at all, then we will take it up and we will do our work in a full and fair measure,” Blackburn said, adding that people in Tennessee think the impeachment process is "ridiculous."