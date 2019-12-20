Rep. Scalise: Dems started impeachment inquiry 'looking for a crime' and never found one

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise argued Friday that the House Democrats’ impeachment push was premised on looking for a crime when one had never been committed.

“Think about this, every impeachment before this always started with one thing, and that was a criminal act. It started with a crime. There was never a crime,” Scalise told “America’s Newsroom.”

"This impeachment was an impeachment looking for a crime and they never found it. They should have not done this."

In an unusual press conference Thursday, Pelosi defended her decision to hold off on sending impeachment articles to the Senate, calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a "rogue leader.” Pelosi repeatedly tried to shut down questions about the impeachment process.

Pelosi spoke to reporters after Democrats passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump in a Wednesday evening vote. She indicated the House would eventually send the articles over to the upper chamber but insisted it is up to the Senate to determine how the process develops going forward.

Scalise said he believes the court of public opinion has turned against the House Democrats because they abused the power of impeachment.

After an impeachment in the House, the articles are normally sent over to the upper chamber for an impeachment trial, but Pelosi signaled that the House is waiting for the Senate to set out how Trump's trial will be conducted before they determine next steps, such as designating impeachment managers who will represent them.

Scalise said with every day of delay, Pelosi "will look sillier and sillier" and Americans will see the process has been "partisan" from the start.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.