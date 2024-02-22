'Black sheep' brother who massacred relatives, torched family home remains on the loose

A suspected double murderer is believed to be armed, dangerous and still on the loose somewhere nearly four years after torching the rural Jefferson County, Wisconsin, farm his sister Nedra and brother-in-law Jim inherited after a tense estate battle.

Kevin Anderson's chaos plagued the quaint lot of the quiet farm town on June 16, 2020, when he allegedly broke into the home, hid at its second story window and fatally shot Jim and Nedra with a hunting rifle as they neared the premises.

When the sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene, he was met with gunfire. As backup arrived, they all witnessed the house engulfed in flames – a believed attempt at a diversion that proved to be successful.

Efforts to find Anderson have come up dry. Some speculate he fled into the wilderness. Others say he likely fled to another state.

All law enforcement knows is that their search on the premises – even sifting through ashes for remains – yielded nothing.

John Walsh, host of "America's Most Wanted" on Fox Nation, says authorities need help to find Anderson.

"Both of my parents were very involved in the community their entire lives. Very involved in the church, very involved in their kids' lives. They worked with the youth group, taking a lot of foster kids to the home. As much as my parents were known for helping people," Josh Lemke, son of Jim and Nedra, said of his late parents.

He, along with his four siblings, reflected on the life and legacy of their parents in the latest episode of the true-crime sensation streaming on Fox Nation. They also shared details about their Uncle Kevin, who unsettled them years before trouble began.

"My Uncle Kevin, my mom's brother, was the black sheep of the family," Josh continued.

That role as the "black sheep" left him out of his ailing father's estate plans. Nedra became the executor of their father's will, in addition to becoming his primary caregiver.

"Due to all of the support my mother had given to my grandfather over the years. My grandfather decided to make my mother the executor over my uncle," Jen Majewski, one of Jim and Nedra's daughters, explained.

Gradually, conversations became more heated between Kevin and Nedra. After their father passed away, fears of what might happen compelled Jim to ask Josh, a former green beret, if he planned to carry a gun to the funeral.

"[He] said, 'Because Kevin's going to be there. I'm not sure how he's going to act.' So I agreed to do that," Josh said. "It was definitely a gigantic red flag of kind of where the tension in the relationship was."

Only four days later, Nedra called her brother about some chores she wanted to do at their parents' farm.

Upon arrival, she and Jim noticed several broken windows, so she dialed 911 and made the last phone call she would ever make.



