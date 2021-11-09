Role model for Black men says he's been called a 'sellout'

In his 2014 song "January 28," rapper J. Cole laments the lack of Black male role models outside of the sports and entertainment industries. Now, according to community shifter King Randall, serving as such a role model to his fellow Black men, he has been labeled a "sellout" because his politics break with traditional Black liberal orthodoxy.

"…[M]any of our favorite Black leaders who are pushed in the media…are more focused on the different ideologies that are kind of plaguing our communities," Randall said Tuesday on "Fox News Primetime." "…[P]eople have accused me of getting funding from the GOP, etc. I'm like, 'Actually, I haven't gotten the call from the GOP, but your favorite Black voices are being paid by the same system that you claim is oppressing you. But you get mad at me and call me a ‘sellout’ for not selling out to the system.'"

Noting the "I can't breathe" catchphrase of the Black Lives Matter movement, Randall added that there are "so many young Black men in our cities [who] are saying right now that they can't breathe. They are standing around. They have so much energy for young Black men after they are dead. But we need to be fighting for young Black men before they die."

Despite the ostensible conservatism of his message, Randall resisted being politicized, saying he "shudder[s]" at politicization. He remarked that "even conservatives" have become "upset" with him for "going to different spaces…where…Black people don't have the best ideas or sayings about White people."

"And I'm just like, ‘No, I have to go to these spaces to give the message,’" he said.

Randall concluded the interview by saying that forces undermining his goal of "building young[, Black] men" are at work "not within the parties, …[but] within your government." He urged unity to "make something happen."

Randall is the founder of The "X" for Boys, which teaches educational and life skills to at-risk boys. His first school will open in the fall of 2022 thanks in part to the generosity of private donors who raised $50,000 in 24 hours, he said.

"So here we are, defying the odds because [his detractors] don't know [his] God," he said.