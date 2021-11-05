Candace Owens: Kanye West is right to beat the drum and draw attention to abortion

Talk show host and political commentator Candace Owens praised rapper Kanye West for being vocal regarding the issue of abortion on Friday night's "Fox News Primetime," adding that "this is something that he is very strong on and he's actually very correct."

CANDACE OWENS: You know, I've spoken about this often you see so often the left and the liberals talking about Black Lives Matter, but when you mention abortion to them, they suddenly get very shy and very quiet. They don't want to discuss it because the statistics are staggering. That's some real data that we can actually take a look at.

It is true that the Black population would be double what it is today if it wasn't for abortion. It is true that Planned Parenthood was founded by a eugenicist, who did not want Black people to procreate. So, quite frankly, Margaret Sanger, she was a success story. She created Planned Parenthood, and she wanted to target people that she saw as not wanting to be reproduced in this society, and Black people were targeted. It has been successful, so Kanye West is right to continue to beat the drum and to draw attention to this issue.

