Black Americans should be treated like 'swing voters' as Biden struggles, pollster says

According to a Democratic Party pollster, Black voters should be treated like "swing voters" if Democrats are serious about helping President Biden win his 2024 re-election bid.

"Black voters, while overwhelmingly Democratic, have priorities and issue awareness much closer to swing voters," per a Semafor article that shared the conclusion from a Democratic Party polling memo.

"The vast majority want the president to bring down prices and raise wages, which the White House is already messaging; between 35% and 40% of Black voters aren’t aware of Biden policies designed to drive down drug prices and end junk fees, which are overwhelmingly popular," Semafor wrote.

"You don’t have to do some crazy targeted ad buy that only goes on conservative talk radio in swing counties in Wisconsin," Blueprint strategist Evan Roth Smith told Semafor. "You can talk about these things everywhere, at the loudest possible volume. You can put the president on a podium in front of a pharmaceutical company headquarters, talking about bringing the prices down."

Some Democratic strategists and thought leaders are becoming increasingly anxious about Biden's stamina and ability to win the 2024 presidential election, following a number of recent polls showing weak support for the president.

One poll from The Wall Street Journal found that Republicans have made huge gains among Black and Latino voters since the 2018 and 2020 elections.

GOP candidates found just 8% support from Black voters in the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump got the same 8% level of support in 2020. Among Latinos, Democrats enjoyed a 31% lead in support over Republicans in 2018 and a 28% lead in 2020. Today, however, 17% of Black voters say they support Republicans, and Democrats' lead among Latinos has shrunk to just 5 points, according to the Journal.

A New York Times/Siena College poll this month raised alarm bells for Democrats after it found Trump had reached an unprecedented level of support from Black voters in battleground states that President Biden won in 2020. Black voters in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are now registering 22 percent support for Trump, up from eight percent in 2020.

Some Black voters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told the Journal they were frustrated by how Biden has handled the economy and won't be voting for him again.

"He’s a weak man. He’s an old man," Mahamadou Diallo, 60, said about Biden. "He didn’t change anything."

