Black voters say they're turning away from 'weak' Biden in 2024: 'He didn't change anything'

More Black voters may be abandoning President Biden in 2024, leaving some Democratic strategists "extremely concerned," a new report from The Wall Street Journal claims.

A New York Times/Siena College poll this month raised alarm bells for Democrats after it found Trump had reached an unprecedented level of support from Black voters in battleground states that President Biden won in 2020. Black voters in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are now registering 22 percent support for Trump, up from eight percent in 2020.

Some Black voters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told the WSJ they were frustrated by how Biden has handled the economy and won't be voting for him again.

"He’s a weak man. He’s an old man," Mahamadou Diallo, 60, said about Biden. "He didn’t change anything."

The Democrat from southwest Philadelphia said he would vote for Trump in a Trump-Biden rematch.

A mother from north Philadelphia working two jobs to make ends meet also described feeling let down by the president.

"I really did think he was going to help people in my situation," Michelle Smith, 46, said. "It’s like all of them talk a good game until they get elected."

Smith said she voted for Biden in 2020 but won't vote for him again due to inflation, higher rent prices and a feeling of being ignored, the report said.

"I think I’m not going to vote, period," she confessed.

President Biden bleeding support from Black voters has left some battleground state Democrats panicking.

"I am absolutely concerned. Frankly, I am extremely concerned," one elected Democrat said in the report. "This is a huge problem."

A poll from May showed only 41 percent of Black adults said they wanted Biden to run for a second term, and just 55 percent said they would likely support him in the general election. These figures starkly contrast with his first few months in office, when 9 out of 10 Black voters approved of the job he was doing.

Local Democratic leaders in Philadelphia are making efforts to discover the reasons why Black voters are leaving the party or abandoning Biden in 2024.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes said he has conducted a canvassing effort to reach out to 25,000 low turnout voters in his district to see why they aren't interested in voting. He told the WSJ he's trying to encourage Black voters to see the glass as "half full" instead of "half empty," under Biden.

"People feel crummy just in general, not just with voting. Part of my responsibility is to be more encouraging to the folks that feel like the glass is half empty, when in many respects, the glass is half full," he said in the report.

Biden deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks said the president's reelection campaign was making an earlier investment into Black communities than has "ever been done before," and was making a concerted effort to attract voters to Biden, rather than just boost turnout.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Biden campaign official recently blamed the financial problems many Americans are facing on "a brick wall of MAGA extremism."

"That's precisely why we need another four years to continue to finish the job, right? I think it's important, too, that the president, of course, wants to get all of this done. But we have to be honest about the brick wall of MAGA extremism that we continue to run into when we're trying to get things done for the American people," Biden campaign official Michael Tyler told CNN's Victor Blackwell on "First of All with Victor Blackwell" on Saturday.

