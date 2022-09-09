Expand / Collapse search
We're much safer from the climate because we're richer: Climate expert

We are now better able to deal with the problems nature throws at us: Bjorn Lomborg

‘False Alarm’ author Bjorn Lomborg discusses how despite liberal scare tactics, the climate is OK on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Author Bjorn Lomborg highlighted data showing humans are dying far less from natural disasters than they were 100 years ago due to an increase in wealth to combat what nature throws at us on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BJORN LOMBORG: We don't really hear anything but one catastrophe after another. But if you actually look at the data, what's happened over the last hundred years is if you look at all the things that climate change can impact on deaths on humans, so that's floods, droughts, storms and wildfires and extreme temperatures, the international data shows that a hundred years ago, about half a million people died every year. 

Last year, just 7,000 people die. We've seen a decline of more than 99%. We're much safer. Why? Because we're richer, and richer means you're much better able to deal with the problems that nature throws at you. 

