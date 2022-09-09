NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JESSE WATTERS: These politicians don't care about their people. We cannot rely on the government anymore for anything, so I'm not going to waste my time telling these officials what they need to do anymore. We have to address the other half of the problem. So tonight I'm going to talk directly to the homeless, drug addicts and ex-cons. You're better than this.

Pick yourself up and pay attention. Here's the plan of action. Get a motel room for an hour and take a shower, then shave your face. Walk to the thrift shop, buy clean clothes. Get some new shoes. Then you go to the barbershop and you get your hair cut. You stare in that mirror during the haircut. Your face is clean. You smell clean. You got a new shirt. Look into your own eyes in the mirror. See the real you and say to yourself, "This is who I am."

Then you hop on the bus and get as far away from your sleazy crew as possible. Go back to your family or if you can't, get outside of that city where there's not a dealer on every block and get yourself a job, any job, because a job gives you purpose. Take a broom, an apron, a lawnmower — I don't care. Do what you got to do. Work all day and then save money. Save 10% of your paycheck. Put it away and then drink a lot of water, do some push-ups, go for a walk, find a book, read, sleep all night and work all day. It's that simple.

Listen to your conscience. You know what's right and what's wrong. Live in the moment and every moment is an opportunity to make a decision. Who do you want to be? You want to be better and that's how you get a fresh start. Your life will change if you do these things and you don't have to thank me.

