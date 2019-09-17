Bill McGurn on Kavanaugh 'innuendo': This is the left's response to potential Roe v. Wade threat

The left's attempts to smear Brett Kavanaugh with "innuendo" and uncorroborated allegations of sexual misconduct are motivated by a perceived threat to Roe v. Wade, columnist Bill McGurn argued in the Wall Street Journal and on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday.

"These are masters of insinuation and innuendo and there's no there there," said McGurn, pointing out that Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and former Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork faced similar tactics as Democrats sought to keep them off the high court.

"This fits a pattern. This is what Democrats or the very left does whenever they think there is a fifth vote against [Roe v. Wade] in the offing," he said, pointing to a recent statement by the lawyer for Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” Debra Katz said in the video.

"He will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important. It is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.”

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, McGurn argued that the allegations -- including a now-revised New York Times story about a resurfaced accusation against Kavanaugh -- are an attempt to "pin the asterisk" on Kavanaugh.

"With no evidence, the prospects for unseating Justice Kavanaugh are nil. So why the continuing assaults? Because if you throw enough mud, it leaves a stain," he wrote.