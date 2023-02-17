Bill Maher urges lawmakers to take page from Hollywood: You can get things done and 'hate each other's guts'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by urging lawmakers on Capitol Hill to take a page from Hollywood.

Maher began by sounding the alarm about the incivility from both Republicans and Democrats, mostly from State of the Union addresses in recent years, warning they can soon evolve into physical "brawls" like often occurs in parliaments of other countries.

"When Americans see bad things happen overseas, we always think, 'Well, it'll never happen here.' We thought that about terrorism and mask-wearing and being one of those countries where people s--- in the street, and when we saw brawling in the very places where people are supposed to come together to work out their differences politely, we said, ‘Foreigners are funny… that will never be us.’ Oh, it be us. It be us real soon," Maher told viewers.

After citing a study that examined physical fights that broke out in parliaments across the globe over the past 30 years, pointing out that the countries that don't have fights have authoritarian rulers who "wouldn't allow it" while the other group of countries that doesn't throw punches are "real democracies, like we used to be."

"The places where fights break out are the countries that aren't sure which one they are — and that's where we're heading," Maher said. "Now, maybe in the past, I would have said we need to find a way to love and respect each other again, but honestly, I think that bus has sailed. Which is why tonight, I'd like to suggest that our political leaders learn a lesson from the people who work in one of America's most successful industries: this one. Show business. And understand something very fundamental — you can get great things done and still hate each other's f---ing guts."

The HBO star listed some of the most infamous celebrities' on-set feuds like Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, the stars of "Mad Max: Fury Road," who reportedly did not want to look or touch each other but, as Maher noted, "The movie works."

Other notable Hollywood clashes include actress Faye Dunaway and director Roman Polanski on the set of "Chinatown," Richard Gere and Debra Winger on the set of "An Officer and a Gentleman," as well as Eddie Murphy and director John Landis on the set of "Coming to America."

"America loves Bill Murray, but you know who doesn't? Everyone who's ever worked with him," Maher quipped. "Well, everyone who's ever worked with Ted Cruz hates him, so why can't it work in government? Because I'm telling you — the list of people who sucked it up and said, ‘I know we hate each other, but we got a movie to make,’ is long and impressive."

Maher pointed out that such feuds also happen in television, citing clashes from "Star Trek," "The X-Files" and "Sex and the City."

"Yes, here in terrible, horrible, immoral show biz, and yet, we still do our jobs — turning your children communists and gay," Maher joked.