Bill Maher suggests left-wing censorship died after Democrats got crushed in 2024

Comedian Bill Maher told actress Drew Barrymore during his podcast on Monday that the 2024 election showed left-wing censorship was dead.

"You have a lot of bravado about what you think is the truth or not. But it's just so refreshing, like you were doing this before it was so dangerous, and it is just way too dangerous now. But you're still doing it," Barrymore said on Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

"It's slightly less dangerous than it was two years ago because we did have a vibe change and because the Democrats lost so badly in 2024. The blush is off the rose on left-wing censorship and 'oh my God, you can't say that.' Stop telling me what I can do, what I can say, what I can think, who my heroes are supposed to be," he said.

"Just, you know, just get the f--- off of me. Get back up off of me. That is a lot of just what viscerally is going on with me when I have issues with the left. Just get the f--- off of me. First of all, I don't believe you. You're not better. You're a lot of posers. Not all of you, but just get the f--- off of me," he said.

Barrymore praised Maher for calling out people on both sides of the political aisle.

"Well, that's what I like is it's, you call people out from all different areas and I don't even know how to address parties anymore. Everything is so different now," Barrymore said.

The actress and daytime talk show host followed up and asked Maher what scared him as someone who speaks his "truth."

"Oh, what scares me is, um, a little bit me, that, you know, at any moment you can say something that, really, in private conversation wouldn't upset anybody. But these snitches and b----- will be able to use it to attack and end you, which they did once on ‘Politically Incorrect,’" he said.

Maher has been particularly critical of the left since President Donald Trump's return to office, recently calling out the "stupid woke" on his podcast last month.

"That is something that, again, is infuriating about the far left, I would say. Call them whatever they wanted. Not the woke, the stupid woke, like Whoopi Goldberg, love her, but when she said a couple weeks ago that being Black was the same as being a woman in Iran, it’s like, yeah, in 1920, but not today," Maher said.

Maher defended actress Sydney Sweeney against "online social justice girls" earlier this month, who are calling the actress' viral "good jeans" advertisement with American Eagle "racist."

Maher mocked those who are calling the actress a "Nazi" and a "White supremacist" on his show on Friday, joking that the same people who claim there's "no such thing as good genes" are not practicing what they preach.