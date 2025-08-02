Bill Maher slams 'online social justice girls' for attacking Sydney Sweeney over jeans ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher defended actress Sydney Sweeney against the "online social justice girls" who are calling the actress' viral "good jeans" advertisement with American Eagle "racist."

Maher mocked those who are calling the actress a "nazi" and a "White supremacist" on his show on Friday, joking that the same people who claim there's "no such thing as good genes" are not practicing what they preach.

"I don't think they did it on purpose, but I also think it's pretty funny that all the online social justice girls are like, 'It's racist. There's no such thing as good genes, right?' And then you go on Tinder and swipe left on every bald guy," he ribbed.

The "Real Time" host lampooned the on-the-nose nature of the American Eagle advertisement, noting the actress' blue eyes and being dressed like "Jay Leno in all blue denim."

"She talks about the fact that she has blue eyes, and then she says, ‘I have great jeans,’ you know, cause she's wearing jeans," Maher teased. "But according to the woke people, this means that she's a White supremacist."

He continued his comedic takedown of the racial accusations against Sweeney, joking that it doesn't help that the actress' bra size is "36 KKK," and that she nicknamed her breasts "the Proud Boys."

The American Eagle ad campaign is entitled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in on the controversy, mocking the left's reaction to the advertisement on the "Ruthless" podcast on Friday.

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," Vance quipped.

Vance slammed the left for losing their cool over the seemingly innocuous marketing campaign, questioning if they have learned anything following the 2024 election.

"It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though," Vance said, "which is that you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? To try to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?"

"I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is we're going to be less crazy," he continued. "The lesson they have apparently taken is we're going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful. Great strategy, guys." That's how you're going to win the midterms." Especially young American men."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.