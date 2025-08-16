Expand / Collapse search
Bill Maher

Bill Maher slams 'zombie lie' that Trump is Putin's ‘bi--h’ hours after summit in Alaska

Trump 'really does hate war,' Maher said

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
Published | Updated
Bill Maher hits 'zombie lie' that Trump is Putin's lackey Video

Bill Maher hits 'zombie lie' that Trump is Putin's lackey

Bill Maher praised President Donald Trump's dislike of war, calling it a "zombie lie" that he was in Russian President Vladimir Putin's pocket while criticizing his tactics for achieving peace.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher pushed back against the idea that President Donald Trump is "Putin’s bi--h" after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

"Let’s not have the zombie lie that [Trump] is still backing Putin," Maher told his panel. "First of all, he bombed Iran, that was a Putin ally. He didn’t get out of NATO. He mended fences with NATO. And he put sanctions back on Russia." 

After a three-hour meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, where the two discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, Trump called the meeting "very warm" in an exclusive interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

He also said Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want him to attend the next meeting.

MSNBC HOST EXPLODES LIVE ON AIR OVER PUTIN TALKS, RANTS TRUMP 'DOESN'T GIVE A S--- ABOUT DEMOCRACY'

President Trump reveals whether another meeting is in the cards after Alaska summit with Putin Video

Hours after that interview, Maher confessed the "one thing" he knows about Trump. 

If somebody is the kind of person that would "see the good in anybody," this would be "the good" in Trump, the late-night host teased. 

"He really does hate war," Maher insisted. "He really does not like it when people die in war." 

One of Maher’s panelists, County Highway editor-at-large Walter Kirn, added some wit to the discussion.

TRUMP REVEALS HIS GAME PLAN FOR MEETING WITH PUTIN IN ALASKA: 'IT'S LIKE CHESS'

"You’re really coming around, Bill," Kirn joked. 

"I’m not coming around," Maher countered, insisting he’s not "on anyone’s team." He went on to call his statement "true s--t."

Bill Maher and Donald Trump split image

President Donald Trump hosted Bill Maher at the White House alongside their mutual friend Kid Rock. (Getty Images)

The duo had a sterner discussion when Maher first introduced the "zombie lie" about Trump’s relationship with Putin.

"I think it’s kind of a zombie lie that Trump is Putin’s, you know, bi--h," Maher began. "Because he was certainly over friendly to him for a very long time, considering who Putin is. A thug and a murderer." 

"In 2015, Obama met [Putin] and nobody said anything," Kirn retorted.

"He met him, he didn’t praise him," Maher argued. "He didn’t say he’s the greatest guy in the world. I could read 20 compliments that Trump has given to him." 

TRUMP AND PUTIN’S RELATIONSHIP TURNS SOUR AS PRESIDENT PUSHES FOR RESOLUTION WITH UKRAINE

Trump has repeatedly called Putin "smart" and blamed former President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025.

President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they meet to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

"The problem is not that Putin is smart, which, of course, he’s smart," Trump told the crowd. "The real problem is that our leaders are dumb. They've allowed him to get away with this travesty and this assault on humanity."

The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates the total number of casualties in the war in Ukraine to be 1.4 million since February 2022.

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

