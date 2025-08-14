Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump reveals his game plan for meeting with Putin in Alaska: 'It's like chess'

Trump estimates 25% chance Alaska meeting fails outright but hopes to set up Putin-Zelenskyy talks

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump believes Putin wants Ukraine deal ahead of summit: 'He wants to get it done' Video

Trump believes Putin wants Ukraine deal ahead of summit: 'He wants to get it done'

President Donald Trump joins 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss his upcoming summit with Putin, the latest on his crime crackdown in Washington, D.C. and more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump revealed how he plans to approach his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Trump appeared for a radio interview on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday, telling host Brian Kilmeade that his negotiations with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are "like chess."

Trump estimated that his meeting in Alaska with Putin has a "25% chance of failing outright, but he said the hope is to push for a second meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"This meeting sets up the second meeting," Trump told Kilmeade.

He argued the second meeting would be "extremely important," and hinted that there would likely be negotiations over land swaps, a notion Zelenskyy has opposed.

ZELENSKYY, AHEAD OF TRUMP-PUTIN MEETING, SAYS THERE IS ‘NO SIGN’ RUSSIA WANTS TO END THE WAR

Leavitt shuts down 'pathetic' foreign policy critics ahead of Trump-Putin summit Video

Trump added that he believes he will know very quickly on Friday whether Putin intends to cooperate.

"I believe now he's convinced that he's going to make a deal. He's going to make a deal. I think he's going to. And we're going to find out – I'm going to know very quickly," Trump said.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP’S MEETING WITH VLADIMIR PUTIN IN ALASKA

Trump went on to confirm that he will move forward with a suite of sanctions against Russia if Putin doesn't move forward with peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been vocally opposed to talk of land swaps in negotiations with Russia. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Image)

"There will be consequences," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "I don’t have to say. There will be very severe consequences."

Putin said Thursday that the U.S. was "making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the hostilities, stop the crisis and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict".

VLADIMIR PUTIN TO RETURN TO US FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A DECADE

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy downplayed hopes around the meeting on Wednesday, saying he sees "no sign" that Russia is preparing to end the war in Ukraine.

Emergency responders work to extinguish a fire after a Russian airstrike

Russian forces have continued to bombard Ukrainian cities even as leaders engage in peace talks. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At present, there is no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war. Our coordinated efforts and joint actions – of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and all countries that seek peace – can definitely compel Russia to make peace," Zelenskyy said on X.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue