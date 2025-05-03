Bill Maher says woke reality TV moment explains how Democratic Party will blow next election

HBO host Bill Maher used a woke moment from the finale of a hit reality TV series on Friday to illustrate how the Democratic Party could lose future elections.

During his closing monologue from "Real Time with Bill Maher," the host highlighted "Love Is Blind" season eight star Sara Carlton walking away from her wedding to co-star Ben Mezzenga because he didn’t have strong enough pro-Black Lives Matter views.

Referencing a question he posed last week on the show to Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Maher wondered, "But how are the Democrats going to blow it this time? This is how: Posturing, purity tests, the politics of ‘I unfriend you if you’re not exactly with me 1000 percent,’" he said, comparing liberals’ current political perspective to Carlton’s dating standards.

As Maher explained, the "Love Is Blind" season eight finale featured Carlton walking out on Mezzenga at the altar because they weren’t on the same "wavelength." Elsewhere during the episode, Carlton told her relatives that Mezzenga’s views on BLM were a dealbreaker.

"I remember I asked him about Black Lives Matter, and I’m no expert, but when I asked him about it, he was like, ‘I guess I never really thought too much about it," she said.

"And that’s when Sara realized she would rather die alone," Maher quipped after playing a clip from the show.

He mentioned other areas where Mezzenga fell short on Carlton’s deeply held views. "To be fair to Sara, it wasn’t just Black Lives Matter. Ben also didn’t have much to say on the vaccine," he said, adding a sarcastic tone. "And his position on trans was basically, ‘I don’t know I guess.’ Sarah’s sister is gay and when she told that to Ben, Ben said he had ‘no discomfort around that community at all.’"

"Not good enough, Ben!" Maher shouted. "I think what you meant to say is, ‘F--- yeah! I f------ love it!’"

The host lectured his fellow liberals: "Let me tell you folks, if the standards on the left are going to be this high and politics is going to be this much of a c--- block, we’re never going to win elections or have any more babies."

"This inclination from certain liberals to always and immediately excommunicate instead of communicate is what makes them so unlikable," Maher added.