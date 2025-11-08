Bill Maher says Democrats have ‘pretty big split’ in party after election wins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher argued there is a "pretty big split" in the Democratic Party following a series of election wins in New York City, Virginia and New Jersey.

The late-night host asked his panel to explain the economy, predicting it would be the major issue.

"I understand why people are angry about the economy, especially in New York," Maher began.

On Tuesday, New York City elected Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor. The self-proclaimed Democratic socialist received the most support from voters under 30, according to a Fox News Voter Poll.

"I understand why they’re voting for socialism, because they can’t even make ends meet," Maher said. "And they’re worried about eating at all."

However, Maher quoted another Democratic winner, who shared a much different message about socialism.

"Abigail Spanberger, she’s one of the ones who won yesterday. Big in Virginia. She said after the last election, ‘We need to not ever use the word socialist or socialism ever again,’" he said.

Maher went on to question his panel about how Americans could live two starkly different experiences in the same economy, where seemingly mainstream activities such as concerts and sports games can cost up to thousands of dollars.

"How can capitalism be working so well for so many people? Again, it’s not just billionaires going to concerts…and other people it’s not working for at all?" Maher asked.

The late-night host argued capitalism has "failed" certain people yet fell short of proposing a better system.

"When you’re 30 years old, and you still have roommates? Yes, capitalism has failed you," Maher asserted.

"And the question to me is how do we make socialism seem unattractive?" he continued. "Because you’re right—it’s not—socialism doesn’t work."

One of his panelists, Rep. Joe Moscowitz, D-Fla., said socialism in the Democratic Party is "not new" but addressed what is driving its support.

"What’s going on now has a lot to do with social media, and, you know, being addicted to being online," the congressman said.

"That’s where kids are getting their information. I have a nine- and a 12-year-old. It’s TikTok it’s Instagram, that’s where they’re getting their information from."

The congressman then drew an unlikely comparison between voters of President Donald Trump and Mamdani.

"Look, Trump got elected because people were angry in this country," Moscowitz said. "He was their medicine. And they didn't care about all of the baggage he had because they were that pissed off."

Trump is to Republicans what Mamdani is to Democrats, Moscowitz argued, adding each figure goes against his party's own "establishment."

"Our wing of the party now is pissed. They're angry that Joe Biden ran for re-election, they're angry that you know the debate went so poorly," Moscowitz explained. "They're angry that you know we didn't have a primary. And they're angry that the establishment doesn't seem to get it.

A vocal critic of Mamdani, Maher challenged the Democratic socialist to appear on "Real Time," lamenting the lack of Democrats who are willing to accept his invitation.

"This guy seems to say he has balls, let’s see it," Maher said. "If you can’t deal with me…"