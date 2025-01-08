Bill Maher ridicules SNL for ignoring Doug Emhoff accusations during podcast with show alumni

Bill Maher appeared on an episode of the "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade" podcast on Wednesday, where the three comedians got into a discussion about the media's lack of coverage around Doug Emhoff's #MeToo accusations, and "Saturday Night Live" ignoring them completely.

The podcasters welcomed Maher and recounted the SNL skit last month where Spade returned to the show to play Hunter Biden, while Carvey portrayed his old character "Church Lady." Spade expressed surprise that the troubled son of the president hadn't been lampooned before.

Spade said he "was always curious as to why they never had anyone play Hunter Biden. It was just sort of ripe for the pickings," adding, "I thought of maybe a hot-tub talk show with guests and girls."

Maher then flipped the conversation to other missed opportunities by SNL, asking "How about, why didn’t they make fun of Kamala’s husband when he got 'me-too’d'?," adding that "it is amazing the way this country is so partisan, including in the media and the entertainment parts of it, that when something happens for your team that’s bad, it’s like, you know, the angel of death just flying over the house on Passover. Like, ‘we don’t see a thing here.’ Because, you know, Doug Emhoff was credibly accused of things that others have been accused of."

Spade followed up by noting, "Yeah, and that wasn’t plastered everywhere."

Maher criticized SNL for having Andy Sandberg portray Emhoff as a "funny kind-of dorky Doug" when the allegations against him were "as credible as many other accusations I've heard."

A report emerged during the presidential campaign that Emhoff had once slapped his ex-girlfriend in 2012, which a spokesperson denied. The second gentleman also admitted that he had an affair during his first marriage.

Maher added that "it’s just wrong, you know? If you're going to make fun of people, go both sides, don’t play that game, I don’t like that," alluding to SNL refusing to make fun of certain politicians on the left while constantly going after politicians on the right.

Carvey played President Biden during the 2024 campaign on SNL, often lampooning his age and moments of confusion. In 2020, the show openly supported Biden's bid for the presidency but mocked him with more fervor in the most recent election season.

"They went for it because I guess he wasn’t running anymore, but the rules all changed after Biden was no longer the nominee, they became a lot looser with it," Carvey said.