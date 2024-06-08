Bill Maher pans Biden's border pivot as a pre-election 'Hail Mary' that won't work

"Real Time" host Bill Maher railed against President Biden's dramatic pivot on immigration with his executive order, declaring it a pre-election "Hail Mary" that is "not gonna succeed" with voters.

"If Biden loses this election, it's going to be because of two things: He's old… and immigration," Maher began the panel discussion on Friday. "I mean, just on a political level, I don't think they could have handled it worse."

"He's finally, after saying he couldn't do anything, he's gonna issue an executive order- by the way, this is the same executive order Trump tried to get through the courts and they didn't let him do it," Maher said. "But he's gonna finally try it six months before the election, which says we will put a cap of 2500 now, asylum seekers coming in. If it passes 2,500, if it's 2,501, then we automatically close the border. Fire marshall says ‘No more!’ He's gonna come here and close the club! And if you don't have a stamp on your hand, you can't get back in!"

"But when it goes down to 1,500, then we resume standard asylum procedures. It's like surge-pricing with Uber," Maher quipped. "It's a bizarre scheme that of course has pleased nobody. It looks like a last minute- it looks like he did nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing. Then of course, he did try through Congress and the Republicans purposely spiked that football. They didn't want this bill because they wanted it as an issue. So they could have fixed it themselves. They didn't. But now it looks like this is his last minute before-the-election Hail Mary pass, and it's not gonna succeed."

The HBO star then cited a stat showing that since Biden took office in January 2021, "more than 9 million migrants have entered."

"That's more than the number of people who live in Nicaragua. He let in all of Nicaragua," Maher said.

He continued, "The question that Democrats don't seem to be able to have the balls to answer is just how many is too many? And like, infinity is the answer- if you don't give that answer, you're a racist. That's their essential problem with this issue."

Maher later shared "eye-popping numbers" showing former President Trump with a "30-point edge" over Biden with registered voters on who can handle immigration and border security better.

"This is even after he promised us the wall and didn't- that was his big issue and never delivered!" Maher explained.

He went on to cite a poll showing Trump with a "23-point edge" with Latino voters.

"You're not even getting the people you're supposedly pandering too!" Maher complained to Democrats.

Maher has long been vocal with his warning to Democrats on the subject of immigration. Back in Oct. 2021, he called the border crisis the "Achilles' heel" for the the party come election time.