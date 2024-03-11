Maher feels 'vindicated' after Katie Porter's defeat in California Senate race: 'We don't like each other'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher took a victory lap at the expense of Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., saying he feels "quite vindicated" following her defeat in the California Senate race last week.

Porter was shut out of California's jungle primary on Super Tuesday with her Democratic colleague Rep. Adam Schiff and former Los Angeles Dodgers player turned GOP hopeful Steve Garvey advancing to the general election. After earning just 15% of the vote, Porter claimed the race was "rigged" by "an onslaught of billionaires" who spent millions on ads attacking her.

During the "Overtime" segment of his HBO show on Friday, Maher highlighted a viewer's question about Porter's claim, noting she had been a guest on his show, though "not successfully."

"We don't like each other," Maher told the panel, sparking laughs from the audience. "No, it's true. I mean, she would say the same thing. But you can't get along [with everybody]."

He went on to mock Porter's claim that her race was "rigged," invoking his impersonation of former President Trump.

"That's why I'm always saying to the Trump people, you think he's so macho, and you're the big tough guys, but the basic tough thing that a tough guy would do is be able to say I lost and not pout, and not be a whiny little b----," Maher said.

Maher's comments followed a couple of icy exchanges the two of them had on his show.

Back in 2019, Maher led a panel discussion about abortion, an issue he admits to being "squishy" on, as he revealed that doctors told his mother not to have another child following the difficult birth of his older sister.

"Look, your mom made her choice, and we're all here with the consequences of that choice," Porter said, roasting Maher, who appeared to take offense as the audience laughed hysterically.

Maher jokingly told the audience, "F--- you."

"I'm asking the hard questions," Maher said.

"I just want to say God bless Mrs. Maher. God bless her for having you. I'm sure it wasn't easy," Porter further piled on the host. "I'm a mom of three kids, it ain't easy, but the point is she and your father- and she made her choice."

"Again, I'm arguing what you're pretending I'm arguing for!" Maher exclaimed before lashing out at his panel and audience for laughing.

Fast-forward to 2023, Maher and panelist Piers Morgan were railing against young people in the era of social media, prompting Porter to say the two of them sounded "kind of old and grumpy," while discussing 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, the National Guard Airman accused of leaking classified information to impress other young men and teenagers.

Maher pushed back against her "bulls---."

"Kids are immature. That's why they are kids" Porter said,

"Not at 21. Not all over the world," Maher responded.

"Yes! 21-year-olds are immature!" Porter shouted. "That's why we don't let them drink until they're 21. That's why some of us don't think that 20-year-olds or 19-year-olds ought to be able to get AR-15s."

"They can go fight! They can be in the army," Maher said. "They can vote. I thought if you vote, you should be able to have a certain level of maturity. They're deciding whether you should be in Congress or not."

"Well, by the way, I win those votes," Porter touted. "I win those votes, and I'm proud of it."

"But you just said you win the votes of the immature," Maher shot back.

"The immature- well, first off, immaturity is not necessarily an age thing," Porter argued.

"You just played the age card," Maher called her out. "You were like, our argument sucks because we're old, which is so- that's getting so boring."

"Shouldn't we critique each other on the content of our ideas, not on those identity politics?" Maher asked.

"But Bill, your whole complaint was that they're young," Porter doubled down.

"My complaint is that our young are immature compared to other countries and other times in history," Maher hit back. "We raise very immature people because we coddle them, we give them sense of entitlement, they don't have to learn anything in school."