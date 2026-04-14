5th accuser comes forward against Rep Eric Swalwell ahead of expected resignation

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Another woman accused Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., of rape Tuesday, just hours before the embattled lawmaker is expected to resign from the House.

"He raped me. And he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died," Lonna Drewes said Tuesday, while describing an incident that she alleged took place in Swalwell's hotel room in 2018.

"It had a profound impact on my mental health. I self-medicated it in an unhealthy way. I did not want to live anymore," Drewes continued.

Drewes said she was working as a model and software engineer in Beverly Hills when she met Swalwell, who offered business and political connections. When meeting him for the third time under the guise of going to a political event, Drewes alleged that Swalwell drugged her drink and proceeded to rape her in his hotel room.

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The woman said she had just one glass of wine and could not consent.

Drewes said that she recorded the incident in a handwritten calendar and disclosed the alleged rape to multiple people. She said she waited to come forward, citing her fear of retribution.

"My delay in taking action against Eric was driven by fear, not doubt. Fear of his political power, his background as an attorney, and his family," Drewes said.

Drewes came forward after four women alleged Swalwell committed sexual misconduct and rape, including at least one incident involving a former staffer, as reported by CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle.

The announcement came during a news conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., organized by the woman’s attorneys, Lisa Bloom and Arick Fudali.

Drewes' attorneys said they would be submitting a report to law enforcement.

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Bloom offered sharp criticism for Swalwell, who has denied any wrongdoing, but acknowledged a "lack in judgement." He has also vowed to fight "false" allegations.

"Your recent statement that you are just not perfect, that you are not a saint is just blather and spin. Stop it," Bloom said to Swalwell. "Your statement that this is all just a matter between you and your wife is laughable, if not for the fact that it is a slap in the face to the victims."

"Own your behavior," Bloom added.

Bloom said that she has had three other women with allegations against Swalwell privately reach out to her since the news conference was announced.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has opened a criminal inquiry into an alleged sexual assault incident that occurred in a New York City hotel room.

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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said he expected Swalwell to offer his resignation letter on Tuesday.

When asked whether he agreed with the decision of Swalwell and scandal-plagued Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, to resign, Jeffries replied, "Yes."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Swalwell's office for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.