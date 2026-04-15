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Eric Swalwell

Leavitt puts Democrats on defense as ‘disgusting’ allegations against Swalwell mount

Nancy Pelosi denied any knowledge – 'none whatsoever' – of the California Democrat's alleged behavior

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
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Leavitt slams 'disgusting' Swalwell allegations, questions Democrats' knowledge Video

Leavitt slams 'disgusting' Swalwell allegations, questions Democrats' knowledge

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calls accusations against former Rep. Eric Swalwell "disgusting" during a Wednesday briefing, suggesting other Democrats may have known and urging questions on why no one spoke out sooner.

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Democrats on Wednesday over mounting sexual assault allegations against former Rep. Eric Swalwell, questioning what they knew and why no one spoke out sooner.

"I think the accusations and allegations against former Rep. Swalwell are despicable and disgusting," said Leavitt.

"It's also quite plausible that there were many other Democrats in this town on Capitol Hill who knew about his, perhaps illegal behavior, certainly his disgusting and inappropriate behavior," said Leavitt.

Swalwell announced Monday that he would step down from the House after four women came forward accusing the longtime congressman of assault. The mounting allegations, which ultimately derailed his political future, followed his decision to exit California’s 2026 gubernatorial race just a day earlier. 

KASH PATEL TAUNTS SWALWELL WITH FBI SIT-DOWN AS RESIGNATION FALLOUT GROWS

Eric Swalwell

Eric Swalwell delivers a speech at the SEIU-United Service Workers West's gubernatorial candidate forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2026. (Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images)

Leavitt urged journalists to press lawmakers on why no one spoke out sooner, specifically calling out Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

"Ask Democrats in power how they knew about such despicable behavior from one of their elected representatives for so long, but never said or did anything about it," said Leavitt.

Gallego on Monday accused his close congressional ally and longtime friend of living a double life.

Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks at Capitol press conference on committee assignments.

Rep. Eric Swalwell spoke during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I want to be clear: I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric Swalwell," Gallego said in a statement following Swalwell dropping out of California's 2026 gubernatorial race.

5TH ACCUSER COMES FORWARD AGAINST REP ERIC SWALWELL AHEAD OF EXPECTED RESIGNATION

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary on briefing podium

"Ask Democrats in power how they knew about such despicable behavior from one of their elected representatives for so long, but never said or did anything about it," said Leavitt. (Mattie Neretin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has also denied having any knowledge of Swalwell’s alleged behavior, saying "none whatsoever" in response to a reporter.

Pelosi added Swalwell’s resignation announcement Monday was a "smart decision" and the "right thing to do" after a wave of allegations threatened to force his ouster.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Gallego’s office for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Pack contributed to this report.

Ashley J. DiMella covers politics for Fox News Digital.

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