Leavitt puts Democrats on defense as ‘disgusting’ allegations against Swalwell mount

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Democrats on Wednesday over mounting sexual assault allegations against former Rep. Eric Swalwell, questioning what they knew and why no one spoke out sooner.

"I think the accusations and allegations against former Rep. Swalwell are despicable and disgusting," said Leavitt.

"It's also quite plausible that there were many other Democrats in this town on Capitol Hill who knew about his, perhaps illegal behavior, certainly his disgusting and inappropriate behavior," said Leavitt.

Swalwell announced Monday that he would step down from the House after four women came forward accusing the longtime congressman of assault. The mounting allegations, which ultimately derailed his political future, followed his decision to exit California’s 2026 gubernatorial race just a day earlier.

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Leavitt urged journalists to press lawmakers on why no one spoke out sooner, specifically calling out Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

"Ask Democrats in power how they knew about such despicable behavior from one of their elected representatives for so long, but never said or did anything about it," said Leavitt.

Gallego on Monday accused his close congressional ally and longtime friend of living a double life.

"I want to be clear: I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric Swalwell," Gallego said in a statement following Swalwell dropping out of California's 2026 gubernatorial race.

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Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has also denied having any knowledge of Swalwell’s alleged behavior, saying "none whatsoever" in response to a reporter.

Pelosi added Swalwell’s resignation announcement Monday was a "smart decision" and the "right thing to do" after a wave of allegations threatened to force his ouster.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Gallego’s office for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Pack contributed to this report.