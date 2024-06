HBO host Bill Maher predicted President Biden would lose the presidential election to Donald Trump on this week's episode of his "Club Random" podcast.

The talk show host was debating the November election outcome with his liberal guest, journalist Kara Swisher.

Maher confessed he would "vote for [Biden's] head in a jar of blue liquid" over Trump, but he was still concerned Biden would lose to Trump.

"He's going to f---ing lose," he predicted.

DAVID AXELROD SWATS BILL MAHER'S SUGGESTION BIDEN COULD BE SWAPPED FROM DEMI TICKET: ‘FANTASY’

Swisher disagreed and asked him if he would like to place a bet on the election outcome. Maher conceded that he could be persuaded in the other direction if presented with a good argument in support of a potential Biden victory.

Swisher estimated there was a silent majority of voters — particularly female voters — who would never vote for Trump, and would back Biden in November as the "less problematic" candidate.

Maher said that prediction was an "absolutely possible scenario" but he couldn't place bets either way.

However, he argued there's an equal likelihood that the "shy Trump voter" gives the former president an edge over Biden.

"The shy Trump voter is the one who's going to vote for Trump, but doesn't want you to know it because it's a little déclassé," he said, predicting this trend would be seen on Election Day even in deep blue cities.

BILL MAHER, BILL BURR HAVE TENSE EXCHANGE OVER ISRAEL: ‘WHY AM I F-----G LISTENING TO YOU?’

Maher also addressed his critics on the left who've said he's "changed" over the years because of his reputation for calling out the "woke" left.

"That's so much more about them," he told Swisher of his liberal critics. "That's so much more about being locked in your tribal silo."

"That’s not who I’m working to anymore," he continued, adding that these people have to "fit into a trope."

During an appearance on "The View" last month, co-host Sunny Hostin clashed with Maher about the Democratic Party shifting to the far left on issues like Israel.

After he identified himself as an "old-school liberal," Hostin bluntly told Maher, "you've changed."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the clash with Hostin, he had high praise for the show and its co-hosts during the podcast.

"I loved it," he told Swisher. "I think we all got along great."

After Swisher joked he was "very well-behaved" on the ABC show, Maher reiterated that he was able to get his points across while staying civil.