Bill Maher hits back at liberal critics claiming he's changed: 'It's that your ideas are stupid'

Comedian Bill Maher hit back at critics claiming he's changed on Sunday during an interview on CNN, suggesting that it was the left that had changed, and he wouldn't shy away from calling that out.

"I haven’t turned. Yes, people have said to me, ‘You make fun of the left more than you used to,’ and guilty, I have, because the left has changed," Maher said, before arguing the right has changed as well, and for even worse.

Maher told CNN's Fareed Zakaria several things he believed had changed on the left, as part of his media tour to discuss his new book, "What This Comedian Said Will Shock You."

"There are things that have to do with, you know, gender and race and free speech, and just ideas about you can be healthy at any weight and gender is always a social construct and maybe we should give communism another try and maybe we should get rid of capitalism and the Border Patrol, and let’s tear down statues of Lincoln and get rid of the police. Just, you know — no. It’s not that I’ve gotten old, it’s that your ideas are stupid, OK?" Maher said.

Zakaria, another recent skeptic of some cherished progressive talking points on the left, chimed in and said, "Common sense is common sense."

Maher has not become favorable toward Republicans simply because of his derision for the far-left. He has said presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump "only thinks elections count when we win" and strongly criticized the Republican Party for being anti-democratic and a threat to the country's future.

He called Trump a "sociopath" during his interview with Zakaria.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin bluntly told Maher during a recent interview that he's "changed," after he told the show he thinks of himself as an "old school liberal."

The comedian also spoke about his concern that young men have lost their ability to communicate and talk to women.

"I think this is going to be a very big problem. I think young men thought it was a great thing when Tinder came along. Oh, my gosh, look, I don't even have to talk to a girl. It's all right here on my phone. I can just scroll through, like it's a menu, like I'm ordering from Grubhub. But the truth is that Tinder is mostly men. You know, it's like two-thirds of men who were on the site. So that's not good odds if you're a man," Maher said.

The comedian argued that women haven't changed much and said they're "communicative creatures."

"You have to talk to them," he added.

"And I think men are losing that ability. I think they, you know, they just think they can send a text of an eggplant emoji and write, what's up?" he continued. "You have to court. Yes, you have to do some courting. Women have not changed in that regard."