Bill Maher admits to Winsome Earle-Sears that guns are a 'leveler' for women: 'It makes sense'

Bill Maher conceded that guns are a clear "leveler" for women to defend themselves while discussing them with Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears during Friday’s episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Maher brought up the topic by addressing Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles and his family posing with guns for their Christmas photo in the wake of a deadly shooting in Nashville.

"These are not the only ones. Many Republican politicians do that," Maher said as Tablet magazine columnist James Kirchick noted that Sears was among them.

"I’m a Marine. I know how to use it," Earle-Sears declared.

Earle-Sears infamously posed with a gun in a photo to promote her campaign for lieutenant governor in May 2021. Later that year, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to hold a statewide office in Virginia.

During the segment, Earle-Sears went on to explain why she promoted the photo in the first place.

"Listen, I got tired, and I have that photograph because I got tired of seeing Black people every time we’re in the media about guns, it’s always bad. We are law-abiding citizens. And we’re not going to give up our Second Amendment rights," she said.

She added, "By the way, the fasted growing segment of gun owners, do you know who they are? I’m glad you asked. It’s women. Women. Black women. And it was a Black woman that said you need a Winchester rifle in every home. A Black woman during the civil rights and before said that. And Harriet Tubman carried a gun. If it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for me."

Maher admitted, "It makes sense because guns are a leveler. You know, if you don’t have guns, then the person who is physically stronger is always going to win."

Though Maher has previously mocked Americans’ obsession with guns, he has also chastised liberals for pushing gun control as an issue without understanding gun owners.

"I mean, I do not like guns. I have guns. I do not like them. I always compare them to antibiotics. I never want to take one, but I’m glad they exist because I’m as small as some women," Maher joked.

Elsewhere on the show, Earle-Sears remarked on efforts to promote drag queens in schools in front of children, saying, "If I don’t want my child given lap dances at school by a drag queen, I don’t want it done."

"I’m a parent. I’m a parent all day. I get to decide what happens in my child’s life," Earle-Sears said. "Not you. Not you. Not the government. Not anybody. I don’t co-parent. I had this child. I’m responsible for this child. Anything happens to Little Johnny, you’re calling me as you should."