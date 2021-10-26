Bill Hagerty: Immigration provision in reconciliation bill will ‘set back’ American workers

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn. , urged Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to oppose immigration provisions in the proposed budget reconciliation bill that would make hundreds of thousands more employment-based green cards available - provisions Hagerty calls "the crown jewel of corporate lobbying." The senator joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday to discuss the issue.

HAGERTY URGES SANDERS TO OPPOSE IMMIGRATION PROVISION BACKED BY BIG TECH IN DEM SPENDING BILL

SEN. BILL HAGERTY: "What it does to the American worker is set them back for a generation to come while Big Tech billionaires are smiling all the way to the bank. It gives a 10-year hiatus on the caps on green cards, basically unlimited green cards, which mean permanent residence for foreign workers right here in America. These Big Tech companies can hire as many foreign workers as they want. They don’t have to worry about discriminating against American workers they can do it all day long. Just last week, Facebook actually had to settle a multi-billion-dollar suit for discriminating against American workers in favor of foreign workers. This provision basically allows that to happen all day long."

