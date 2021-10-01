Bill Hagerty: Biden admin ‘overreach’ -- on energy, jobs, private data -- has Americans ‘deeply concerned’

U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., during a Thursday appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle," claimed the Biden administration’s policies – on energy, jobs and handling of private information -- were taking the U.S. in the wrong direction.

HANNITY: ‘EVERYTHING WILL BECOME MORE EXPENSIVE’ UNDER DEMOCRATS’ SPENDING PLAN

U.S. SEN. BILL HAGERTY, R-TENN: Their policies are absolutely cutting the exact wrong way. … They make us less energy independent. They’ve made us more vulnerable to countries like China for our energy source.

They incentivize unemployment. They do everything they can to create more government dependency, and give people less rationale to go back to work. That’s why we have this employment shortage across the nation.

Now they’re talking about taxing American corporations and job creators to a point that no one will want to move their capital here. They’re going to incentivize jobs moving yet again back overseas with the policies that they’re putting forward. … [Meanwhile,] they’re going to insert themselves in every aspect of American lives.

People don’t want this. My constituents are letting me know very clearly. They are deeply concerned about the overreach of this administration.

You’re talking about the financial transactions and the oversight there. Think about what’s happened just this year in the Biden administration when the IRS released private taxpayer information to ProPublica. No one’s paid the price for this. Yet they’re putting confidential taxpayer information out to attack their enemies. The public’s very concerned about this and the last thing we should be doing is giving them even more access to our private information.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: