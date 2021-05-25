Sen. Bill Hagerty rips Biden admin over migrant surge in Tennessee: We have a ‘right to know’

Sen. Bill Haggerty, R-Tenn., joined "Your World" on Tuesday to express concern for the safety of his home state, as the Biden administration reportedly holds back clear reasoning on why illegal immigrants are being spotted traveling throughout Tennessee.

HAGGERTY: I'm pushing hard for transparency on this and the Biden administration is blocking us. You notice that they move these planes in the dead of night. They're coming in both by commercial airlines as well as private air. And the planes that we've found out about at least are landing after midnight. They're dispersing the people that are coming in. We hear they're unaccompanied minors. They could be adults. We're asking these questions right now. Are these people vaccinated or have they been vetted? And what sort of people are moving through the state? What sort of people are residing and staying in the state? These are questions that need to be answered.

The governor's response to the Biden administration when they reached out and asked for permission – he said, you know, he wasn't ready to accept these people, their illegal entry into the United States. We don't know that they've been properly vetted, nor do we know what type of health crisis that they might present. Certainly, we need to know because this is going to overcrowd our schools. It's going to overwhelm our hospitals. It's going to overtax our public safety. We've got an important right to know what the Biden administration is doing with these people that they're moving into our state.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: