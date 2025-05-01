Relationship expert talks Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson romance as scrutiny reaches fever pitch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s whirlwind romance came to light last summer.

Hudson posted about Belichick on her social media while the legendary NFL coach kept a toe in the spotlight as he remained on the sidelines looking for his next move in football.

As Belichick took over as head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program in January, the curtain on his relationship with Hudson began to peel back a bit. Reports showed just how much influence he wanted Hudson to have, as he requested her to be copied in emails. It came to a head on Sunday as she appeared to take the form of a publicist and shot down a question from CBS about how her and Belichick’s relationship got started.

The awkward interview fully put the relationship between the 73-year-old Super Bowl champion football general and the 24-year-old state champion cheerleader and beauty pageant contestant. A report from Realtor.com on Wednesday showed that Hudson had built up a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio since the two began dating, which was reportedly in late 2023 before they went public.

The questions and scrutiny over their relationship, specifically the near-50-year age gap and the real reasons why the two are together at all, hit a fever pitch.

Jackie Dorman, a relationship expert with 25 years of experience in the field and the creator of "Last Year Single," told Fox News Digital that the speculation about the nature of their relationship because it is not something that Belichick has ever done.

"There are influential men that date younger women all the time and no one thinks anything of it," Dorman explained. "But this is not what Bill does. Bill married his childhood sweetheart. He had three decades of a marriage that produced three children, obviously a family man, all of his kids followed him into coaching.

"And then you have a relationship after his divorce. And I’m sure people were heartbroken that he got divorced. People are rooting for the childhood sweetheart love story. People really want that to be successful. But then he has a really committed 16-year relationship with a woman that’s closer to being his peer. Someone who’s just 11 years younger than him and they work together. They run a foundation together. And that makes sense."

Dorman said she believed a lot of people have kept a close eye on the relationship and wondered if Belichick was "OK."

"You say he’s your twin flame, but we’re not buying it because it doesn’t feel like a fairy tale. It feels more like a fumble on Bill’s part because here he has this legacy and is it being tarnished? That’s what people are really asking right now, like, what’s happening? How does your family really feel about this? And the reason why is because once again, it’s not his M.O.," she said "It’s not something we’re used to seeing from him. We’re used to seeing him on the field, really focused, the greatest of all time, one of the iconic coaches of football history. I mean, he had a Super Bowl ring before Jordan was born. And so, I think that’s why people are speculating, ‘hey, what’s really going on here?’"

Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman said of the CBS interview that people were given an "unfair reality" of what was going on because Hudson was acting more like a publicist rather than a girlfriend at the time when she chimed in.

Dorman suggested to Fox News Digital that with the choices that Hudson has made, she will have to expect opinions from all angles.

"I mean she’s not a child, so the narrative out there like, oh, she’s just a child. No, she’s 24 years old. She’s an adult woman," Dorman said. "She can make her own choices. But with those choices come other people’s opinions, and she doesn’t seem to be bothered by it so that’s great, but of course, people are going to say those things.

"Now, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with age difference but when you have almost a 50-year age gap people are gonna say it’s transactional – where there’s an aging ego and possibly someone who wants access to influence and whether that’s true or not, only they know, but the bottom line is that people are going to say that because it doesn’t feel like a fairy tale. It feels kind of icky to a lot of people."

Dorman expressed that it is a long shot for making the relationship work if they do hear wedding bells ring. She said statistically, 95% of marriages with a more than 15-year age gap end in divorce.

The two have reportedly discussed marriage.

"I don’t know if he’s marriage-minded at this season of his life. And that’s important to note. In your 70s, you’re thinking about family, and legacy, and health. And in your 20s, you’re thinking about exploration and discovery," she said. "Like how much can we really have in common? Even though this relationship is, I believe, 1,000% consensual, is it compatible?

"And that’s why 95% May-December romances that have smaller age gaps than this one divorce if they would marry or they just break up if they’re not married. And so, statistics are against them fore sure. How can they make it work? I mean, if there truly is affection, if it really is truly a love story, then I guess they’re gonna have to figure that out."

The "Married in 12 Months or Less" and "The Heart Work" author stressed that she does believe age is just a number and what is more important is that they are on the same page with what they want in life.

"My answer always is match seasons. Are you in the same season of life? Do you want the same things right now in this time in your life? That’s kind of where you need to start."